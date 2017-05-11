May 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Thursday in Roseau, Dominica
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 169-2)
Azhar Ali b Chase 127
Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9
Babar Azam c K. Powell b Joseph 55
Younis Khan lbw b Holder 18
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dowrich b Chase 59
Asad Shafiq c Singh b Chase 17
Sarfraz Ahmed c Hope b Bishoo 51
Mohammad Amir b Holder 7
Yasir Shah c K. Powell b Holder 0
Mohammad Abbas st Dowrich b Bishoo 4
Hasan Ali not out 8
Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-8 w-3) 21
Total (all out, 146.3 overs) 376
Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Masood,2-139 B. Azam,3-177 Y. Khan,4-241 Az. Ali,5-274 A. Shafiq,6-311 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-322 M. Amir,8-322 Y. Shah,9-367 S. Ahmed,10-376 M. Abbas
Bowling
S. Gabriel 32 - 9 - 67 - 0(nb-7 w-1)
A. Joseph 27 - 9 - 64 - 1
R. Chase 32 - 5 - 103 - 4
J. Holder 32 - 9 - 71 - 3(nb-1 w-2)
D. Bishoo 23.3 - 3 - 61 - 2
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite not out 5
K. Powell not out 9
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 14
Fall of wickets:
West Indies: S. Hetmyer, S. Hope, R. Chase, V. Singh, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 5 - 2 - 5 - 0
Mohammad Abbas 3 - 1 - 2 - 0
Yasir Shah 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Hasan Ali 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad