UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and India on Friday in Brisbane, Australia India 1st innings 408 (M. Vijay 144, A. Rahane 81; J. Hazlewood 5-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 221-4) C. Rogers c Dhoni b U. Yadav 55 D. Warner c Ashwin b U. Yadav 29 S. Watson c Dhawan b Ashwin 25 S. Smith b I. Sharma 133 S. Marsh c Ashwin b U. Yadav 32 M. Marsh b I. Sharma 11 B. Haddin c Pujara b Aaron 6 M. Johnson c Dhoni b I. Sharma 88 M. Starc b Ashwin 52 N. Lyon c Ro. Sharma b Aaron 23 J. Hazlewood not out 32 Extras (lb-4 nb-10 w-5) 19 Total (all out, 109.4 overs) 505 Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Warner,2-98 S. Watson,3-121 C. Rogers,4-208 S. Marsh,5-232 M. Marsh,6-247 B. Haddin,7-395 M. Johnson,8-398 S. Smith,9-454 N. Lyon,10-505 M. Starc Bowling I. Sharma 23 - 2 - 117 - 3(nb-6 w-2) V. Aaron 26 - 1 - 145 - 2(nb-4 w-1) U. Yadav 25 - 4 - 101 - 3(w-2) R. Ashwin 33.4 - 4 - 128 - 2 Ro. Sharma 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 India 2nd innings M. Vijay b Starc 27 S. Dhawan not out 26 C. Pujara not out 15 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 1 wickets, 23 overs) 71 Fall of wickets: 1-41 M. Vijay To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron, U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 8 - 3 - 29 - 0(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 M. Starc 4 - 1 - 10 - 1 S. Watson 5 - 3 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams