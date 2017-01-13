Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 338-3) S. Cook lbw b Mathews 10 D. Elgar c Karunaratne b Kumara 27 H. Amla c Chandimal b Pradeep 134 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 155 D. Olivier c Chandimal b Mathews 3 F. du Plessis c K. Mendis b Pradeep 16 T. Bavuma c K. Silva b Pradeep 0 Q. de Kock c D. de Silva b Kumara 34 V. Philander c Chandimal b Pradeep 0 W. Parnell c Tharanga b Kumara 23 K. Rabada not out 0 Extras (b-11 lb-8 nb-1 w-4) 24 Total (all out, 124.1 overs) 426 Fall of wickets: 1-45 S. Cook,2-45 D. Elgar,3-337 J. Duminy,4-346 D. Olivier,5-364 F. du Plessis,6-364 T. Bavuma,7-367 H. Amla,8-378 V. Philander,9-425 W. Parnell,10-426 Q. de Kock Bowling S. Lakmal 30 - 8 - 81 - 0 N. Pradeep 27 - 8 - 78 - 4(w-2) A. Mathews 20 - 6 - 52 - 2(nb-1) L. Kumara 25.1 - 2 - 107 - 4(w-2) R. Herath 14 - 0 - 67 - 0 D. de Silva 8 - 1 - 22 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c de Kock b Philander 0 K. Silva c de Kock b Rabada 13 K. Mendis c Duminy b Rabada 41 D. de Silva c Bavuma b Philander 10 A. Mathews not out 11 D. Chandimal not out 3 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 28.4 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-47 K. Silva,3-62 K. Mendis,4-70 D. de Silva To bat: U. Tharanga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 9 - 3 - 23 - 2 W. Parnell 6.4 - 1 - 16 - 0 D. Olivier 6 - 2 - 13 - 0 K. Rabada 7 - 2 - 26 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: David Boon