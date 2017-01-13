Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 338-3) S. Cook lbw b Mathews 10 D. Elgar c Karunaratne b Kumara 27 H. Amla c Chandimal b Pradeep 134 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 155 D. Olivier c Chandimal b Mathews 3 F. du Plessis c K. Mendis b Pradeep 16 T. Bavuma c K. Silva b Pradeep 0 Q. de Kock c D. de Silva b Kumara 34 V. Philander c Chandimal b Pradeep 0 W. Parnell c Tharanga b Kumara 23 K. Rabada not out 0 Extras (b-11 lb-8 nb-1 w-4) 24 Total (all out, 124.1 overs) 426 Fall of wickets: 1-45 S. Cook,2-45 D. Elgar,3-337 J. Duminy,4-346 D. Olivier,5-364 F. du Plessis,6-364 T. Bavuma,7-367 H. Amla,8-378 V. Philander,9-425 W. Parnell,10-426 Q. de Kock Bowling S. Lakmal 30 - 8 - 81 - 0 N. Pradeep 27 - 8 - 78 - 4(w-2) A. Mathews 20 - 6 - 52 - 2(nb-1) L. Kumara 25.1 - 2 - 107 - 4(w-2) R. Herath 14 - 0 - 67 - 0 D. de Silva 8 - 1 - 22 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c de Kock b Philander 0 K. Silva c de Kock b Rabada 13 K. Mendis c Duminy b Rabada 41 D. de Silva c Bavuma b Philander 10 A. Mathews not out 11 D. Chandimal not out 3 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 28.4 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-47 K. Silva,3-62 K. Mendis,4-70 D. de Silva To bat: U. Tharanga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara, N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 9 - 3 - 23 - 2 W. Parnell 6.4 - 1 - 16 - 0 D. Olivier 6 - 2 - 13 - 0 K. Rabada 7 - 2 - 26 - 2 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: David Boon
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.