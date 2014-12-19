Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Friday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 552 for 5 decl (H. Amla 208, A. de Villiers 152, S. van Zyl 101no) West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Amla b Philander 34 De. Smith c de Villiers b Philander 35 L. Johnson c sub b Abbott 31 M. Samuels b M. Morkel 33 S. Chanderpaul c Petersen b Philander 21 J. Blackwood c Petersen b Philander 12 D. Ramdin c van Zyl b Elgar 14 J. Taylor c&b M. Morkel 4 S. Benn not out 6 S. Cottrell b M. Morkel 2 K. Roach absent injured Extras (lb-6 w-3) 9 Total (all out, 60.2 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-72 De. Smith,2-73 K. Brathwaite,3-117 L. Johnson,4-162 M. Samuels,5-169 S. Chanderpaul,6-184 J. Blackwood,7-193 D. Ramdin,8-193 J. Taylor,9-201 S. Cottrell Bowling D. Steyn 14 - 3 - 53 - 0 V. Philander 15 - 6 - 29 - 4(w-1) K. Abbott 14 - 3 - 50 - 1(w-1) M. Morkel 15.2 - 4 - 55 - 3(w-1) D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 8 - 1 West Indies 2nd innings K. Brathwaite c Petersen b M. Morkel 20 De. Smith c sub b Philander 5 L. Johnson not out 33 M. Samuels not out 13 Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5 Total (for 2 wickets, 27 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-8 De. Smith,2-52 K. Brathwaite To bat: S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Cottrell, S. Benn Bowling D. Steyn 0.5 - 0 - 3 - 0 M. Morkel 7.1 - 1 - 26 - 1 V. Philander 3 - 3 - 0 - 1 K. Abbott 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) S. van Zyl 10 - 2 - 22 - 0(w-2) D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle