UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Shafiq b Irfan 8 D. Brownlie lbw b Babar 34 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b Afridi 97 R. Taylor not out 88 L. Ronchi c Afridi b Irfan 16 T. Latham not out 22 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-86 D. Brownlie,3-202 K. Williamson,4-241 L. Ronchi Did not bat: A. Devcich, N. McCullum, A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) Z. Babar 10 - 0 - 61 - 1 S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-2) An. Ali 10 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-1) H. Sohail 8 - 0 - 38 - 0 A. Shehzad 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed lbw b Henry 0 A. Shehzad c Williamson b Henry 54 Y. Khan c Ronchi b Henry 12 A. Shafiq lbw b Devcich 7 H. Sohail b McClenaghan 65 U. Akmal c Guptill b N. McCullum 6 S. Ahmed c Ronchi b Henry 26 S. Afridi c Taylor b Henry 13 An. Ali st Ronchi b N. McCullum 18 Z. Babar b Milne 2 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 43.3 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-0 N. Jamshed,2-22 Y. Khan,3-38 A. Shafiq,4-107 A. Shehzad,5-117 U. Akmal,6-172 H. Sohail,7-174 S. Ahmed,8-194 An. Ali,9-205 S. Afridi,10-207 Z. Babar Bowling M. Henry 9 - 1 - 30 - 5(w-1) A. Milne 6.3 - 0 - 30 - 1 M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 45 - 1 A. Devcich 6 - 0 - 22 - 1 K. Williamson 5 - 0 - 18 - 0 N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 59 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 68 runs
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams