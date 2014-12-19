Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Shafiq b Irfan 8 D. Brownlie lbw b Babar 34 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b Afridi 97 R. Taylor not out 88 L. Ronchi c Afridi b Irfan 16 T. Latham not out 22 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-86 D. Brownlie,3-202 K. Williamson,4-241 L. Ronchi Did not bat: A. Devcich, N. McCullum, A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) Z. Babar 10 - 0 - 61 - 1 S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-2) An. Ali 10 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-1) H. Sohail 8 - 0 - 38 - 0 A. Shehzad 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed lbw b Henry 0 A. Shehzad c Williamson b Henry 54 Y. Khan c Ronchi b Henry 12 A. Shafiq lbw b Devcich 7 H. Sohail b McClenaghan 65 U. Akmal c Guptill b N. McCullum 6 S. Ahmed c Ronchi b Henry 26 S. Afridi c Taylor b Henry 13 An. Ali st Ronchi b N. McCullum 18 Z. Babar b Milne 2 M. Irfan not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-2 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 43.3 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-0 N. Jamshed,2-22 Y. Khan,3-38 A. Shafiq,4-107 A. Shehzad,5-117 U. Akmal,6-172 H. Sohail,7-174 S. Ahmed,8-194 An. Ali,9-205 S. Afridi,10-207 Z. Babar Bowling M. Henry 9 - 1 - 30 - 5(w-1) A. Milne 6.3 - 0 - 30 - 1 M. McClenaghan 8 - 0 - 45 - 1 A. Devcich 6 - 0 - 22 - 1 K. Williamson 5 - 0 - 18 - 0 N. McCullum 9 - 0 - 59 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ahsan Raza Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 68 runs