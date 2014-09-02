Cricket-Bangladesh lose late wickets after Chandimal ton
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and India on Tuesday in Birmingham, England England Innings A. Cook c Raina b B. Kumar 9 A. Hales b B. Kumar 6 G. Ballance c Rahane b Shami 7 J. Root c Kulkarni b Raina 44 E. Morgan c Raina b Jadeja 32 J. Buttler lbw b Shami 11 M. Ali b Ashwin 67 C. Woakes run out (Raina) 10 S. Finn b Jadeja 2 J. Anderson not out 1 H. Gurney b Shami 3 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-15 A. Hales,2-16 A. Cook,3-23 G. Ballance,4-103 E. Morgan,5-114 J. Root,6-164 J. Buttler,7-194 C. Woakes,8-201 M. Ali,9-202 S. Finn,10-206 H. Gurney Bowling B. Kumar 8 - 3 - 14 - 2(w-1) D. Kulkarni 7 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) M. Shami 7.3 - 1 - 28 - 3(w-1) R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-2) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-1) S. Raina 7 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane c Cook b Gurney 106 S. Dhawan not out 97 V. Kohli not out 1 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 8 Total (for 1 wickets, 30.3 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-183 A. Rahane Did not bat: A. Rayudu, S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, D. Kulkarni, B. Kumar, M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 1 - 38 - 0 H. Gurney 6.3 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Finn 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) C. Woakes 4 - 0 - 40 - 0 M. Ali 7 - 0 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Ian Robinson TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 9 wickets
RANCHI, India, March 16 Limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell's composed unbeaten 82 in the third test against India proved the explosive all-rounder has what it takes to succeed in the long format, Australia team mate Matt Renshaw said on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 India captain Virat Kohli will undergo scans on his injured right shoulder after missing much of the opening day's action in the third test against Australia, his team said on Thursday.