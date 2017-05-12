May 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Friday in Roseau, Dominica
Pakistan 1st innings 376 (A. Ali 127, Misbah-ul-Haq 59, B. Azam 55, S. Ahmed 51; R. Chase 4-103)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 14-0)
K. Brathwaite c S. Ahmed b Shah 29
K. Powell c Az. Ali b Shah 31
S. Hetmyer c S. Ahmed b Shah 17
S. Hope c Misbah-ul-Haq b Az. Ali 29
R. Chase retired hurt 60
V. Singh lbw b Abbas 8
S. Dowrich not out 20
J. Holder not out 11
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-3 w-4) 13
Total (for 5 wickets, 100 overs) 218
Fall of wickets: 1-43 K. Powell,2-69 S. Hetmyer,3-97 K. Brathwaite,4-152 S. Hope,5-189 V. Singh
To bat: D. Bishoo, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 23 - 11 - 24 - 0(w-1)
Mohammad Abbas 21 - 6 - 43 - 1(w-1)
Yasir Shah 33 - 4 - 108 - 3
Hasan Ali 17 - 4 - 22 - 0(nb-3 w-2)
Azhar Ali 6 - 1 - 15 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad