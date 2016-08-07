Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Birmingham, England
England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96)
Pakistan 1st innings 400 (A. Ali 139, S. Aslam 82, Misbah-ul-Haq 56)
England 2nd innings 445 for 6 decl (M. Ali 86no, J. Bairstow 83, A. Cook 66, J. Root 62, A. Hales 54)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 148-7; Target: 343 runs)
M. Hafeez c Woakes b Broad 2
S. Aslam b Finn 70
Az. Ali c Cook b Ali 38
Y. Khan c Bairstow b Anderson 4
Misbah-ul-Haq c Bairstow b Finn 10
A. Shafiq lbw b Woakes 0
S. Ahmed c Root b Woakes 0
Y. Shah c Hales b Anderson 7
M. Amir c Woakes b Broad 16
So. Khan c&b Ali 36
R. Ali not out 15
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (all out, 70.5 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Hafeez,2-79 Az. Ali,3-92 Y. Khan,4-124 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-125 A. Shafiq,6-125 S. Ahmed,7-125 S. Aslam,8-149 Y. Shah,9-151 M. Amir,10-201 So. Khan
Bowling
J. Anderson 13 - 3 - 31 - 2
S. Broad 15 - 7 - 24 - 2(nb-1)
C. Woakes 11 - 2 - 53 - 2
S. Finn 13 - 5 - 38 - 2
M. Ali 17.5 - 4 - 49 - 2
J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Richie Richardson
Result: England won by 141 runs