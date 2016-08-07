Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96) Pakistan 1st innings 400 (A. Ali 139, S. Aslam 82, Misbah-ul-Haq 56) England 2nd innings 445 for 6 decl (M. Ali 86no, J. Bairstow 83, A. Cook 66, J. Root 62, A. Hales 54) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 148-7; Target: 343 runs) M. Hafeez c Woakes b Broad 2 S. Aslam b Finn 70 Az. Ali c Cook b Ali 38 Y. Khan c Bairstow b Anderson 4 Misbah-ul-Haq c Bairstow b Finn 10 A. Shafiq lbw b Woakes 0 S. Ahmed c Root b Woakes 0 Y. Shah c Hales b Anderson 7 M. Amir c Woakes b Broad 16 So. Khan c&b Ali 36 R. Ali not out 15 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (all out, 70.5 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Hafeez,2-79 Az. Ali,3-92 Y. Khan,4-124 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-125 A. Shafiq,6-125 S. Ahmed,7-125 S. Aslam,8-149 Y. Shah,9-151 M. Amir,10-201 So. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 3 - 31 - 2 S. Broad 15 - 7 - 24 - 2(nb-1) C. Woakes 11 - 2 - 53 - 2 S. Finn 13 - 5 - 38 - 2 M. Ali 17.5 - 4 - 49 - 2 J. Root 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: England won by 141 runs