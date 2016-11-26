Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 77-2) J. Raval c Rizwan b I. Khan 55 T. Latham c Aslam b Amir 0 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 13 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 37 H. Nicholls c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13 C. de Grandhomme c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 37 B. Watling not out 49 M. Santner c Y. Khan b So. Khan 16 T. Southee b So. Khan 29 M. Henry c So. Khan b Amir 15 N. Wagner c Y. Khan b I. Khan 1 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 83.4 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Latham,2-39 K. Williamson,3-90 R. Taylor,4-113 J. Raval,5-119 H. Nicholls,6-170 C. de Grandhomme,7-203 M. Santner,8-239 T. Southee,9-270 M. Henry,10-271 N. Wagner Bowling M. Amir 19 - 2 - 59 - 2 So. Khan 25 - 6 - 99 - 4 I. Khan 20.4 - 5 - 52 - 3(nb-1) W. Riaz 18 - 4 - 57 - 1(w-1) Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Raval b Southee 5 Az. Ali c Watling b Southee 1 B. Azam not out 34 Y. Khan c Watling b Southee 2 A. Shafiq b Wagner 23 M. Rizwan c Henry b Wagner 0 S. Ahmed not out 9 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 5 wickets, 29 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Aslam,2-8 Az. Ali,3-12 Y. Khan,4-51 A. Shafiq,5-51 M. Rizwan To bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, S. Khan, I. Khan Bowling T. Southee 11 - 3 - 26 - 3 M. Henry 9 - 2 - 13 - 0(nb-1) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 2 - 21 - 0 N. Wagner 5 - 1 - 15 - 2 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi