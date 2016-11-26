Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 77-2) J. Raval c Rizwan b I. Khan 55 T. Latham c Aslam b Amir 0 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 13 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 37 H. Nicholls c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13 C. de Grandhomme c S. Ahmed b I. Khan 37 B. Watling not out 49 M. Santner c Y. Khan b So. Khan 16 T. Southee b So. Khan 29 M. Henry c So. Khan b Amir 15 N. Wagner c Y. Khan b I. Khan 1 Extras (nb-1 w-5) 6 Total (all out, 83.4 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Latham,2-39 K. Williamson,3-90 R. Taylor,4-113 J. Raval,5-119 H. Nicholls,6-170 C. de Grandhomme,7-203 M. Santner,8-239 T. Southee,9-270 M. Henry,10-271 N. Wagner Bowling M. Amir 19 - 2 - 59 - 2 So. Khan 25 - 6 - 99 - 4 I. Khan 20.4 - 5 - 52 - 3(nb-1) W. Riaz 18 - 4 - 57 - 1(w-1) Az. Ali 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Raval b Southee 5 Az. Ali c Watling b Southee 1 B. Azam not out 34 Y. Khan c Watling b Southee 2 A. Shafiq b Wagner 23 M. Rizwan c Henry b Wagner 0 S. Ahmed not out 9 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 5 wickets, 29 overs) 76 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. Aslam,2-8 Az. Ali,3-12 Y. Khan,4-51 A. Shafiq,5-51 M. Rizwan To bat: W. Riaz, M. Amir, S. Khan, I. Khan Bowling T. Southee 11 - 3 - 26 - 3 M. Henry 9 - 2 - 13 - 0(nb-1) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 2 - 21 - 0 N. Wagner 5 - 1 - 15 - 2 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.