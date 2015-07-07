July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Tuesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 278 (D. Karunaratne 130; Y. Shah 5-78) Pakistan 1st innings 215 (S. Ahmed 78no, A. Ali 52) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 313 (A. Mathews 122, D. Chandimal 67; I. Khan 5-58) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 230-3; Target: 377 runs) S. Masood st Chandimal b Kaushal 125 A. Shehzad b Lakmal 0 Az. Ali c Chandimal b Prasad 5 Y. Khan not out 171 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 59 Extras (b-5 lb-10 nb-5 w-2) 22 Total (for 3 wickets, 103.1 overs) 382 Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Shehzad,2-13 Az. Ali,3-255 S. Masood Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, E. Adil, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling D. Prasad 20 - 2 - 65 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Lakmal 19 - 5 - 48 - 1(nb-3) N. Pradeep 17 - 3 - 51 - 0(w-1) A. Mathews 13 - 2 - 34 - 0(nb-1) T. Kaushal 31 - 1 - 153 - 1 J. Mubarak 3.1 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets