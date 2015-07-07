July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Tuesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 278 (D. Karunaratne 130; Y. Shah 5-78)
Pakistan 1st innings 215 (S. Ahmed 78no, A. Ali 52)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 313 (A. Mathews 122, D. Chandimal 67; I. Khan 5-58)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 230-3; Target: 377 runs)
S. Masood st Chandimal b Kaushal 125
A. Shehzad b Lakmal 0
Az. Ali c Chandimal b Prasad 5
Y. Khan not out 171
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 59
Extras (b-5 lb-10 nb-5 w-2) 22
Total (for 3 wickets, 103.1 overs) 382
Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Shehzad,2-13 Az. Ali,3-255 S. Masood
Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, E. Adil, Y. Shah, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
D. Prasad 20 - 2 - 65 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
S. Lakmal 19 - 5 - 48 - 1(nb-3)
N. Pradeep 17 - 3 - 51 - 0(w-1)
A. Mathews 13 - 2 - 34 - 0(nb-1)
T. Kaushal 31 - 1 - 153 - 1
J. Mubarak 3.1 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets