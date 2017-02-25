Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Neesham b de Grandhomme 68 H. Amla c Williamson b Southee 7 F. du Plessis c Southee b de Grandhomme 36 A. de Villiers c Neesham b Boult 85 J. Duminy run out (Southee) 16 D. Miller c Broom b Santner 3 D. Pretorius b Ferguson 11 W. Parnell run out (Santner, Latham) 35 A. Phehlukwayo not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-41 H. Amla,2-114 F. du Plessis,3-115 Q. de Kock,4-157 J. Duminy,5-164 D. Miller,6-180 D. Pretorius,7-264 A. de Villiers,8-271 W. Parnell Did not bat: I. Tahir, K. Rabada Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 66 - 1(w-2) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 47 - 1 L. Ferguson 10 - 0 - 71 - 1(w-3) C. de Grandhomme 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 45 - 1 New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c de Kock b Rabada 2 T. Latham c Duminy b Parnell 0 K. Williamson b Phehlukwayo 23 R. Taylor lbw b Pretorius 18 N. Broom c Amla b Phehlukwayo 0 J. Neesham c&b Parnell 13 M. Santner b Pretorius 1 C. de Grandhomme not out 34 T. Southee c de Kock b Rabada 5 L. Ferguson b Tahir 4 T. Boult c de Villiers b Pretorius 4 Extras (w-8) 8 Total (all out, 32.2 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-2 T. Latham,2-11 D. Brownlie,3-48 K. Williamson,4-48 R. Taylor,5-51 N. Broom,6-58 M. Santner,7-77 J. Neesham,8-82 T. Southee,9-95 L. Ferguson,10-112 T. Boult Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 39 - 2(w-2) W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 33 - 2 A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 0 - 12 - 2(w-1) D. Pretorius 5.2 - 1 - 5 - 3 I. Tahir 4 - 1 - 23 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 159 runs