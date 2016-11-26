Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings 259 for 9 decl (F. du Plessis 118no; J. Hazlewood 4-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 307-6) U. Khawaja lbw b Philander 145 M. Renshaw c Elgar b Abbott 10 D. Warner c Elgar b Abbott 11 S. Smith run out (Philander, de Kock) 59 P. Handscomb b Abbott 54 N. Maddinson b Rabada 0 M. Wade c de Kock b Philander 4 M. Starc c&b Rabada 53 J. Hazlewood not out 11 N. Lyon c Amla b Shamsi 13 J. Bird c du Plessis b Rabada 6 Extras (b-3 lb-9 nb-3 w-2) 17 Total (all out, 121.1 overs) 383 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Renshaw,2-37 D. Warner,3-174 S. Smith,4-273 P. Handscomb,5-277 N. Maddinson,6-283 M. Wade,7-327 U. Khawaja,8-357 M. Starc,9-370 N. Lyon,10-383 J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 29 - 5 - 100 - 2(nb-3) K. Abbott 29 - 11 - 49 - 3 K. Rabada 25.1 - 4 - 84 - 3(w-2) T. Shamsi 29 - 4 - 101 - 1 J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 T. Bavuma 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook not out 81 D. Elgar c Smith b Starc 0 H. Amla c Wade b Hazlewood 45 J. Duminy b Lyon 26 F. du Plessis c Handscomb b Starc 12 T. Bavuma c Smith b Lyon 21 K. Abbott lbw b Lyon 0 Q. de Kock not out 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-3) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 69 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Elgar,2-82 H. Amla,3-131 J. Duminy,4-154 F. du Plessis,5-190 T. Bavuma,6-194 K. Abbott To bat: V. Philander, K. Rabada, T. Shamsi Bowling M. Starc 19 - 4 - 71 - 2(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 8 - 22 - 1 J. Bird 16 - 3 - 42 - 0(nb-2) N. Lyon 17 - 4 - 48 - 3 D. Warner 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft