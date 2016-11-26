Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings 259 for 9 decl (F. du Plessis 118no; J. Hazlewood 4-68) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 307-6) U. Khawaja lbw b Philander 145 M. Renshaw c Elgar b Abbott 10 D. Warner c Elgar b Abbott 11 S. Smith run out (Philander, de Kock) 59 P. Handscomb b Abbott 54 N. Maddinson b Rabada 0 M. Wade c de Kock b Philander 4 M. Starc c&b Rabada 53 J. Hazlewood not out 11 N. Lyon c Amla b Shamsi 13 J. Bird c du Plessis b Rabada 6 Extras (b-3 lb-9 nb-3 w-2) 17 Total (all out, 121.1 overs) 383 Fall of wickets: 1-19 M. Renshaw,2-37 D. Warner,3-174 S. Smith,4-273 P. Handscomb,5-277 N. Maddinson,6-283 M. Wade,7-327 U. Khawaja,8-357 M. Starc,9-370 N. Lyon,10-383 J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 29 - 5 - 100 - 2(nb-3) K. Abbott 29 - 11 - 49 - 3 K. Rabada 25.1 - 4 - 84 - 3(w-2) T. Shamsi 29 - 4 - 101 - 1 J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 T. Bavuma 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook not out 81 D. Elgar c Smith b Starc 0 H. Amla c Wade b Hazlewood 45 J. Duminy b Lyon 26 F. du Plessis c Handscomb b Starc 12 T. Bavuma c Smith b Lyon 21 K. Abbott lbw b Lyon 0 Q. de Kock not out 0 Extras (lb-6 nb-3) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 69 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Elgar,2-82 H. Amla,3-131 J. Duminy,4-154 F. du Plessis,5-190 T. Bavuma,6-194 K. Abbott To bat: V. Philander, K. Rabada, T. Shamsi Bowling M. Starc 19 - 4 - 71 - 2(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 8 - 22 - 1 J. Bird 16 - 3 - 42 - 0(nb-2) N. Lyon 17 - 4 - 48 - 3 D. Warner 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.