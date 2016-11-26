Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and England on Saturday in Mohali, India England 1st innings A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27 H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9 J. Root lbw b Yadav 15 M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16 J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89 B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43 C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25 A. Rashid not out 4 G. Batty not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-1) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 90 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes Did not bat: J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 20 - 5 - 52 - 1 U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2 J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2 R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1 R. Jadeja 21 - 3 - 56 - 2(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.