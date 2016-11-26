Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between India and England on Saturday in Mohali, India England 1st innings A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27 H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9 J. Root lbw b Yadav 15 M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16 J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89 B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43 C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25 A. Rashid not out 4 G. Batty not out 0 Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-1) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 90 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes Did not bat: J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 20 - 5 - 52 - 1 U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2 J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2 R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1 R. Jadeja 21 - 3 - 56 - 2(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle