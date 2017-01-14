Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 542-7) T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56 I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1 M. Haque c Watling b Southee 64 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26 S. Al Hasan b Wagner 217 M. Rahim c Watling b Boult 159 Sa. Rahman not out 54 M. Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0 T. Ahmed c Southee b Wagner 3 K. Rabbi not out 6 Extras (b-2 lb-6 nb-1) 9 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 152 overs) 595 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah,4-160 M. Haque,5-519 M. Rahim,6-536 S. Al Hasan,7-542 M. Hasan,8-566 T. Ahmed Did not bat: S. Roy Bowling T. Boult 34 - 5 - 131 - 2 T. Southee 34 - 5 - 158 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 20 - 2 - 65 - 0 N. Wagner 44 - 8 - 151 - 4(nb-1) M. Santner 17 - 2 - 62 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval c Kayes b Rabbi 27 T. Latham not out 119 K. Williamson c Kayes b Ahmed 53 R. Taylor c Mahmudullah b Rabbi 40 H. Nicholls not out 35 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-15) 18 Total (for 3 wickets, 77 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-54 J. Raval,2-131 K. Williamson,3-205 R. Taylor To bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Hasan 26 - 4 - 82 - 0 S. Roy 16 - 4 - 46 - 0(nb-1) T. Ahmed 15 - 2 - 79 - 1(w-2) K. Rabbi 13 - 2 - 53 - 2(w-1) S. Al Hasan 7 - 0 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.