March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday in Napier, New Zealand Afghanistan Innings J. Ahmadi lbw b Boult 1 U. Ghani b Vettori 0 N. Mangal b Vettori 27 A. Stanikzai c Guptill b Boult 9 S. Shenwari c Taylor b Anderson 54 M. Nabi c Taylor b Vettori 6 A. Zazai lbw b Vettori 0 N. Zadran c Vettori b Milne 56 D. Zadran c Ronchi b Boult 1 H. Hassan c Milne b Anderson 16 S. Zadran not out 2 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-5 J. Ahmadi,2-6 U. Ghani,3-24 A. Stanikzai,4-49 N. Mangal,5-59 M. Nabi,6-59 A. Zazai,7-145 N. Zadran,8-151 D. Zadran,9-166 S. Shenwari,10-186 H. Hassan Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 T. Boult 10 - 2 - 34 - 3(w-2) D. Vettori 10 - 4 - 18 - 4 A. Milne 10 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-4) C. Anderson 6.4 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-3) G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill run out (Mangal, Shenwari) 57 B. McCullum b Nabi 42 K. Williamson c Shenwari b S. Zadran 33 R. Taylor not out 24 G. Elliott run out (Nabi) 19 C. Anderson not out 7 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 36.1 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1-53 B. McCullum,2-111 K. Williamson,3-143 M. Guptill,4-175 G. Elliott Did not bat: L. Ronchi, D. Vettori, A. Milne, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling D. Zadran 9 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-3) S. Zadran 10 - 2 - 45 - 1 H. Hassan 7 - 1 - 36 - 0 M. Nabi 7.1 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) S. Shenwari 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets