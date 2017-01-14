Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 426 (J. Duminy 155, H. Amla 134; N. Pradeep 4-78, L. Kumara 4-107) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 80-4) D. Karunaratne c de Kock b Philander 0 K. Silva c de Kock b Rabada 13 K. Mendis c Duminy b Rabada 41 D. de Silva c Bavuma b Philander 10 A. Mathews c de Kock b Rabada 19 D. Chandimal c de Kock b Philander 5 U. Tharanga c Elgar b Olivier 24 R. Herath c Cook b Olivier 8 S. Lakmal c Rabada b Parnell 4 L. Kumara not out 1 N. Pradeep c&b Parnell 4 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 45.4 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-47 K. Silva,3-62 K. Mendis,4-70 D. de Silva,5-90 D. Chandimal,6-100 A. Mathews,7-108 R. Herath,8-126 S. Lakmal,9-126 U. Tharanga,10-131 N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 14 - 5 - 28 - 3 W. Parnell 10.4 - 2 - 38 - 2 D. Olivier 9 - 3 - 19 - 2 K. Rabada 12 - 3 - 44 - 3 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne b Rabada 50 K. Silva c de Kock b Rabada 0 K. Mendis b Parnell 24 D. de Silva c du Plessis b Olivier 12 A. Mathews c du Plessis b Olivier 10 D. Chandimal c Amla b Philander 10 U. Tharanga c Duminy b Parnell 26 R. Herath c Bavuma b Parnell 10 S. Lakmal c Philander b Parnell 31 L. Kumara c Cook b Olivier 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 4 Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Silva,2-39 K. Mendis,3-59 D. de Silva,4-87 A. Mathews,5-108 D. Chandimal,6-108 D. Karunaratne,7-134 R. Herath,8-177 U. Tharanga,9-177 L. Kumara,10-177 S. Lakmal Bowling V. Philander 10 - 1 - 35 - 1 K. Rabada 12 - 3 - 50 - 2(w-1) W. Parnell 10.3 - 1 - 51 - 4 D. Olivier 9 - 2 - 38 - 3(nb-1) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: David Boon Result: South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs