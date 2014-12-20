Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa 1st innings 552 for 5 decl (H. Amla 208, A. de Villiers 152, S. van Zyl 101no)
West Indies 1st innings 201 (V. Philander 4-29)
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 76-2)
K. Brathwaite c Petersen b M. Morkel 20
De. Smith c sub b Philander 5
L. Johnson c de Villiers b Steyn 39
M. Samuels c Elgar b Steyn 17
S. Chanderpaul c de Villiers b Steyn 4
J. Blackwood c sub b M. Morkel 15
D. Ramdin c de Villiers b Steyn 4
J. Taylor c Amla b Steyn 9
S. Benn not out 6
S. Cottrell c Abbott b Steyn 4
K. Roach absent injured
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8
Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 131
Fall of wickets: 1-8 De. Smith,2-52 K. Brathwaite,3-87 L. Johnson,4-91 S. Chanderpaul,5-101 M. Samuels,6-105 D. Ramdin,7-117 J. Blackwood,8-121 J. Taylor,9-131 S. Cottrell
Bowling
D. Steyn 8.2 - 2 - 34 - 6
M. Morkel 11.1 - 1 - 43 - 2(w-1)
V. Philander 7 - 4 - 6 - 1(nb-1)
K. Abbott 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1)
S. van Zyl 10 - 2 - 22 - 0(w-2)
D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 12 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Billy Bowden
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: South Africa won by an innings and 220 runs