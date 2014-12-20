Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Saturday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 552 for 5 decl (H. Amla 208, A. de Villiers 152, S. van Zyl 101no) West Indies 1st innings 201 (V. Philander 4-29) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 76-2) K. Brathwaite c Petersen b M. Morkel 20 De. Smith c sub b Philander 5 L. Johnson c de Villiers b Steyn 39 M. Samuels c Elgar b Steyn 17 S. Chanderpaul c de Villiers b Steyn 4 J. Blackwood c sub b M. Morkel 15 D. Ramdin c de Villiers b Steyn 4 J. Taylor c Amla b Steyn 9 S. Benn not out 6 S. Cottrell c Abbott b Steyn 4 K. Roach absent injured Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8 Total (all out, 42.3 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-8 De. Smith,2-52 K. Brathwaite,3-87 L. Johnson,4-91 S. Chanderpaul,5-101 M. Samuels,6-105 D. Ramdin,7-117 J. Blackwood,8-121 J. Taylor,9-131 S. Cottrell Bowling D. Steyn 8.2 - 2 - 34 - 6 M. Morkel 11.1 - 1 - 43 - 2(w-1) V. Philander 7 - 4 - 6 - 1(nb-1) K. Abbott 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) S. van Zyl 10 - 2 - 22 - 0(w-2) D. Elgar 3 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by an innings and 220 runs