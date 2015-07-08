July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and Australia on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales England 1st innings A. Lyth c Warner b Hazlewood 6 A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 20 G. Ballance lbw b Hazlewood 61 I. Bell lbw b Starc 1 J. Root c Watson b Starc 134 B. Stokes b Starc 52 J. Buttler c Johnson b Hazlewood 27 M. Ali not out 26 S. Broad not out 0 Extras (b-13 lb-2 nb-1) 16 Total (for 7 wickets, 88 overs) 343 Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Lyth,2-42 A. Cook,3-43 I. Bell,4-196 G. Ballance,5-280 J. Root,6-293 B. Stokes,7-343 J. Buttler To bat: M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 19 - 4 - 84 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 22 - 8 - 70 - 3 M. Johnson 20 - 2 - 87 - 0 N. Lyon 17 - 4 - 54 - 1 S. Watson 8 - 0 - 24 - 0 D. Warner 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle