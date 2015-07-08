July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and Australia on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales
England 1st innings
A. Lyth c Warner b Hazlewood 6
A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 20
G. Ballance lbw b Hazlewood 61
I. Bell lbw b Starc 1
J. Root c Watson b Starc 134
B. Stokes b Starc 52
J. Buttler c Johnson b Hazlewood 27
M. Ali not out 26
S. Broad not out 0
Extras (b-13 lb-2 nb-1) 16
Total (for 7 wickets, 88 overs) 343
Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Lyth,2-42 A. Cook,3-43 I. Bell,4-196 G. Ballance,5-280 J. Root,6-293 B. Stokes,7-343 J. Buttler
To bat: M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Starc 19 - 4 - 84 - 3(nb-1)
J. Hazlewood 22 - 8 - 70 - 3
M. Johnson 20 - 2 - 87 - 0
N. Lyon 17 - 4 - 54 - 1
S. Watson 8 - 0 - 24 - 0
D. Warner 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle