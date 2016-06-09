June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday in London, England
England 1st innings
A. Cook lbw b Pradeep 85
A. Hales c Mathews b Herath 18
N. Compton c Chandimal b Lakmal 1
J. Root lbw b Lakmal 3
J. Vince b Pradeep 10
J. Bairstow not out 107
M. Ali c Mathews b Herath 25
C. Woakes not out 23
Extras (lb-7) 7
Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 279
Fall of wickets: 1-56 A. Hales,2-67 N. Compton,3-71 J. Root,4-84 J. Vince,5-164 A. Cook,6-227 M. Ali
To bat: S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling
S. Eranga 20 - 2 - 63 - 0
S. Lakmal 19 - 2 - 66 - 2
N. Pradeep 20 - 4 - 79 - 2
A. Mathews 10 - 5 - 19 - 0
R. Herath 21 - 4 - 45 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Andy Pycroft