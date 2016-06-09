June 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Cook lbw b Pradeep 85 A. Hales c Mathews b Herath 18 N. Compton c Chandimal b Lakmal 1 J. Root lbw b Lakmal 3 J. Vince b Pradeep 10 J. Bairstow not out 107 M. Ali c Mathews b Herath 25 C. Woakes not out 23 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 279 Fall of wickets: 1-56 A. Hales,2-67 N. Compton,3-71 J. Root,4-84 J. Vince,5-164 A. Cook,6-227 M. Ali To bat: S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling S. Eranga 20 - 2 - 63 - 0 S. Lakmal 19 - 2 - 66 - 2 N. Pradeep 20 - 4 - 79 - 2 A. Mathews 10 - 5 - 19 - 0 R. Herath 21 - 4 - 45 - 2 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft