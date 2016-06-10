June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in London, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 279-6) A. Cook lbw b Pradeep 85 A. Hales c Mathews b Herath 18 N. Compton c Chandimal b Lakmal 1 J. Root lbw b Lakmal 3 J. Vince b Pradeep 10 J. Bairstow not out 167 M. Ali c Mathews b Herath 25 C. Woakes c&b Herath 66 S. Broad c K. Mendis b Lakmal 14 S. Finn c Lakmal b Herath 7 J. Anderson c Chandimal b Eranga 4 Extras (lb-16) 16 Total (all out, 128.4 overs) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-56 A. Hales,2-67 N. Compton,3-71 J. Root,4-84 J. Vince,5-164 A. Cook,6-227 M. Ali,7-371 C. Woakes,8-396 S. Broad,9-411 S. Finn,10-416 J. Anderson Bowling S. Eranga 25.4 - 2 - 94 - 1 S. Lakmal 27 - 2 - 90 - 3 N. Pradeep 27 - 4 - 104 - 2 A. Mathews 13 - 5 - 31 - 0 R. Herath 36 - 8 - 81 - 4 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Finn 50 K. Silva not out 79 K. Mendis not out 25 Extras (lb-8) 8 Total (for 1 wickets, 49 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-108 D. Karunaratne To bat: D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, L. Thirimanne, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, S. Eranga, N. Pradeep Bowling J. Anderson 11 - 2 - 35 - 0 S. Broad 10 - 1 - 45 - 0 S. Finn 10 - 1 - 31 - 1 C. Woakes 10 - 2 - 20 - 0 M. Ali 8 - 1 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft