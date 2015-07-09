July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and Australia on Thursday in Cardiff, Wales
England 1st innings (Overnight: 343-7)
A. Lyth c Warner b Hazlewood 6
A. Cook c Haddin b Lyon 20
G. Ballance lbw b Hazlewood 61
I. Bell lbw b Starc 1
J. Root c Watson b Starc 134
B. Stokes b Starc 52
J. Buttler c Johnson b Hazlewood 27
M. Ali c Watson b Starc 77
S. Broad c Haddin b Lyon 18
M. Wood not out 7
J. Anderson b Starc 1
Extras (b-17 lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 26
Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 430
Fall of wickets: 1-7 A. Lyth,2-42 A. Cook,3-43 I. Bell,4-196 G. Ballance,5-280 J. Root,6-293 B. Stokes,7-343 J. Buttler,8-395 S. Broad,9-419 M. Ali,10-430 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Starc 24.1 - 4 - 114 - 5(nb-1 w-1)
J. Hazlewood 23 - 8 - 83 - 3
M. Johnson 25 - 3 - 111 - 0
N. Lyon 20 - 4 - 69 - 2
S. Watson 8 - 0 - 24 - 0
D. Warner 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers c Buttler b Wood 95
D. Warner c Cook b Anderson 17
S. Smith c Cook b Ali 33
M. Clarke c&b Ali 38
A. Voges c Anderson b Stokes 31
S. Watson not out 29
N. Lyon not out 6
Extras (b-2 lb-10 w-3) 15
Total (for 5 wickets, 70 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-129 S. Smith,3-180 C. Rogers,4-207 M. Clarke,5-258 A. Voges
To bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 6 - 36 - 1
S. Broad 12 - 1 - 55 - 0(w-1)
M. Wood 16 - 3 - 59 - 1
M. Ali 14 - 1 - 67 - 2
B. Stokes 12 - 5 - 35 - 1(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle