Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 579 for 3 decl (A. Ali 302no, S. Aslam 90, B. Azam 69, A. Shafiq 67) West Indies 1st innings 357 (D. Bravo 87, M. Samuels 76; Y. Shah 5-121) Pakistan 2nd innings 123 (D. Bishoo 8-49) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 95-2; Target: 346 runs) K. Brathwaite b Amir 6 L. Johnson lbw b Amir 47 Da. Bravo c&b Shah 116 M. Samuels c S. Ahmed b Amir 4 J. Blackwood lbw b Nawaz 15 R. Chase b Shah 35 S. Dowrich b Riaz 0 J. Holder not out 40 D. Bishoo lbw b Nawaz 3 M. Cummins run out (, Misbah-ul-Haq) 1 S. Gabriel run out (B. Azam, S. Ahmed) 1 Extras (b-5 lb-7 nb-4 w-5) 21 Total (all out, 109 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-27 K. Brathwaite,2-87 L. Johnson,3-95 M. Samuels,4-116 J. Blackwood,5-193 R. Chase,6-194 S. Dowrich,7-263 Da. Bravo,8-276 D. Bishoo,9-277 M. Cummins,10-289 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 23 - 5 - 63 - 3(w-5) So. Khan 10 - 1 - 22 - 0 Y. Shah 41 - 6 - 113 - 2 M. Nawaz 18 - 4 - 32 - 2 W. Riaz 17 - 1 - 47 - 1(nb-4) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 56 runs