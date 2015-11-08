Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia
Australia 1st innings 556 for 4 decl (U. Khawaja 174, D. Warner 163, A. Voges 83no, J. Burns 71)
New Zealand 1st innings 317 (K. Williamson 140; M. Starc 4-57)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 264-4)
J. Burns c Taylor b Craig 129
D. Warner c Boult b Craig 116
U. Khawaja not out 9
S. Smith c Williamson b Boult 1
M. Marsh c B. McCullum b Craig 2
A. Voges not out 1
Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6
Total (for 4 wickets declared, 42 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-237 D. Warner,2-254 J. Burns,3-258 S. Smith,4-263 M. Marsh
Did not bat: P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
T. Boult 8 - 0 - 61 - 1
D. Bracewell 11 - 1 - 63 - 0(nb-4)
J. Neesham 9 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1)
M. Craig 14 - 0 - 78 - 3
New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 504 runs)
T. Latham lbw b Starc 29
M. Guptill c Smith b Lyon 23
K. Williamson lbw b Lyon 59
R. Taylor not out 20
B. McCullum not out 4
Extras (b-3 lb-3 w-1) 7
Total (for 3 wickets, 53 overs) 142
Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-98 M. Guptill,3-136 K. Williamson
To bat: J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Starc 13 - 4 - 24 - 1
M. Johnson 13 - 5 - 42 - 0(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 24 - 0
M. Marsh 6 - 3 - 13 - 0
N. Lyon 11 - 0 - 33 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama