Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 556 for 4 decl (U. Khawaja 174, D. Warner 163, A. Voges 83no, J. Burns 71) New Zealand 1st innings 317 (K. Williamson 140; M. Starc 4-57) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 264-4) J. Burns c Taylor b Craig 129 D. Warner c Boult b Craig 116 U. Khawaja not out 9 S. Smith c Williamson b Boult 1 M. Marsh c B. McCullum b Craig 2 A. Voges not out 1 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (for 4 wickets declared, 42 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-237 D. Warner,2-254 J. Burns,3-258 S. Smith,4-263 M. Marsh Did not bat: P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Boult 8 - 0 - 61 - 1 D. Bracewell 11 - 1 - 63 - 0(nb-4) J. Neesham 9 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 14 - 0 - 78 - 3 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 504 runs) T. Latham lbw b Starc 29 M. Guptill c Smith b Lyon 23 K. Williamson lbw b Lyon 59 R. Taylor not out 20 B. McCullum not out 4 Extras (b-3 lb-3 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 53 overs) 142 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-98 M. Guptill,3-136 K. Williamson To bat: J. Neesham, B. Watling, M. Craig, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 13 - 4 - 24 - 1 M. Johnson 13 - 5 - 42 - 0(w-1) J. Hazlewood 10 - 3 - 24 - 0 M. Marsh 6 - 3 - 13 - 0 N. Lyon 11 - 0 - 33 - 2 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama