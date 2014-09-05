Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines West Indies 1st innings C. Gayle lbw b Hom 64 K. Brathwaite not out 123 K. Edwards c M. Haque b Islam 10 Da. Bravo c Mahmudullah b Islam 62 S. Chanderpaul not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4 Total (for 3 wickets, 87 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-116 C. Gayle,2-133 K. Edwards,3-261 Da. Bravo To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 14 - 7 - 30 - 0 R. Hossain 16 - 0 - 55 - 0(nb-1) M. Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Hom 27 - 4 - 76 - 1 T. Islam 25 - 6 - 69 - 2 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama