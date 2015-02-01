Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Australia and England on Sunday in Perth, Australia Australia Innings A. Finch c Root b Anderson 0 D. Warner c Taylor b Anderson 12 S. Smith st Buttler b Ali 40 G. Bailey c Taylor b Broad 2 G. Maxwell c Buttler b Broad 95 M. Marsh run out (Anderson, Buttler) 60 B. Haddin c Taylor b Broad 9 J. Faulkner not out 50 M. Johnson c Morgan b Finn 3 M. Starc not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-3) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Finch,2-33 D. Warner,3-46 G. Bailey,4-60 S. Smith,5-201 G. Maxwell,6-217 M. Marsh,7-224 B. Haddin,8-269 M. Johnson Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 2 - 38 - 2 C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 89 - 0(w-1) S. Broad 10 - 1 - 55 - 3(w-1) S. Finn 10 - 0 - 53 - 1(w-1) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 39 - 1 England Innings M. Ali c Finch b Johnson 26 I. Bell c Haddin b Hazlewood 8 J. Taylor c Maxwell b Johnson 4 J. Root lbw b Faulkner 25 E. Morgan b Johnson 0 R. Bopara c Bailey b Maxwell 33 J. Buttler c sub b Maxwell 17 C. Woakes c&b Maxwell 0 S. Broad c sub b Maxwell 24 S. Finn b Hazlewood 6 J. Anderson not out 5 Extras (lb-8 w-10) 18 Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-18 I. Bell,2-35 J. Taylor,3-46 M. Ali,4-46 E. Morgan,5-71 J. Root,6-98 J. Buttler,7-98 C. Woakes,8-130 S. Broad,9-160 R. Bopara,10-166 S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 7 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-3) J. Hazlewood 6.1 - 2 - 13 - 2 M. Johnson 7 - 2 - 27 - 3(w-1) M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 18 - 0(w-2) G. Maxwell 9 - 0 - 46 - 4(w-4) J. Faulkner 2.3 - 1 - 11 - 1 A. Finch 0.3 - 0 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: John Ward Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Australia won by 112 runs