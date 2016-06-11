June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in London, England England 1st innings 416 (J. Bairstow 167no, A. Cook 85, C. Woakes 66; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 162-1) D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Finn 50 K. Silva c Bairstow b Broad 79 K. Mendis lbw b Woakes 25 L. Thirimanne c Root b Finn 17 A. Mathews c Root b Woakes 3 D. Chandimal lbw b Finn 19 K. Perera c Bairstow b Anderson 42 R. Herath b Broad 31 S. Eranga c Vince b Woakes 1 S. Lakmal c Root b Anderson 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-16 w-1) 21 Total (all out, 95.1 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-108 D. Karunaratne,2-162 K. Mendis,3-166 K. Silva,4-169 A. Mathews,5-202 D. Chandimal,6-205 L. Thirimanne,7-276 R. Herath,8-288 K. Perera,9-288 S. Lakmal,10-288 S. Eranga Bowling J. Anderson 23 - 6 - 61 - 2 S. Broad 23 - 7 - 79 - 2 S. Finn 18 - 1 - 59 - 3(w-1) C. Woakes 17.1 - 5 - 31 - 3 M. Ali 14 - 2 - 38 - 0 England 2nd innings N. Compton c Chandimal b Eranga 19 A. Hales not out 41 J. Root b Pradeep 4 J. Vince b Pradeep 0 J. Bairstow b Pradeep 32 S. Finn not out 6 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-4) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 38 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1-45 N. Compton,2-50 J. Root,3-50 J. Vince,4-101 J. Bairstow To bat: A. Cook, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 32 - 0 S. Eranga 8 - 1 - 25 - 1(nb-3) N. Pradeep 9 - 2 - 25 - 3(nb-1) R. Herath 9 - 2 - 16 - 0 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft