June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in London, England
England 1st innings 416 (J. Bairstow 167no, A. Cook 85, C. Woakes 66; R. Herath 4-81)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 162-1)
D. Karunaratne c Bairstow b Finn 50
K. Silva c Bairstow b Broad 79
K. Mendis lbw b Woakes 25
L. Thirimanne c Root b Finn 17
A. Mathews c Root b Woakes 3
D. Chandimal lbw b Finn 19
K. Perera c Bairstow b Anderson 42
R. Herath b Broad 31
S. Eranga c Vince b Woakes 1
S. Lakmal c Root b Anderson 0
N. Pradeep not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-16 w-1) 21
Total (all out, 95.1 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-108 D. Karunaratne,2-162 K. Mendis,3-166 K. Silva,4-169 A. Mathews,5-202 D. Chandimal,6-205 L. Thirimanne,7-276 R. Herath,8-288 K. Perera,9-288 S. Lakmal,10-288 S. Eranga
Bowling
J. Anderson 23 - 6 - 61 - 2
S. Broad 23 - 7 - 79 - 2
S. Finn 18 - 1 - 59 - 3(w-1)
C. Woakes 17.1 - 5 - 31 - 3
M. Ali 14 - 2 - 38 - 0
England 2nd innings
N. Compton c Chandimal b Eranga 19
A. Hales not out 41
J. Root b Pradeep 4
J. Vince b Pradeep 0
J. Bairstow b Pradeep 32
S. Finn not out 6
Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-4) 7
Total (for 4 wickets, 38 overs) 109
Fall of wickets: 1-45 N. Compton,2-50 J. Root,3-50 J. Vince,4-101 J. Bairstow
To bat: A. Cook, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 32 - 0
S. Eranga 8 - 1 - 25 - 1(nb-3)
N. Pradeep 9 - 2 - 25 - 3(nb-1)
R. Herath 9 - 2 - 16 - 0
A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Andy Pycroft