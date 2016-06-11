June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the fourth Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Saturday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
Australia Innings
D. Warner c Amla b Parnell 109
A. Finch b Tahir 13
U. Khawaja c Amla b Phangiso 59
S. Smith not out 52
G. Bailey lbw b Tahir 11
M. Marsh c Behardien b Abbott 10
M. Wade lbw b Rabada 24
J. Faulkner not out 1
Extras (lb-2 nb-4 w-3) 9
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288
Fall of wickets: 1-48 A. Finch,2-184 D. Warner,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-217 G. Bailey,5-240 M. Marsh,6-274 M. Wade
Did not bat: A. Zampa, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
K. Abbott 10 - 2 - 50 - 1(nb-2)
K. Rabada 8 - 0 - 66 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 45 - 2
W. Parnell 7 - 0 - 34 - 1
J. Duminy 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-2)
A. Phangiso 9 - 0 - 52 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Jeff Crowe