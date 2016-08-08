Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe New Zealand 1st innings 582 for 4 decl (T. Latham 136, R. Taylor 124no, K. Williamson 113, M. Guptill 87, B. Watling 83no) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 55-0) T. Mawoyo b Southee 26 C. Chibhabha c Williamson b Santner 60 S. Raza c Williamson b Wagner 3 C. Ervine not out 115 P. Masvaure b Santner 2 S. Williams lbw b Sodhi 16 P. Moor c Guptill b Sodhi 71 G. Cremer not out 2 Extras (b-8 lb-2) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 120 overs) 305 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Mawoyo,2-83 S. Raza,3-107 C. Chibhabha,4-115 P. Masvaure,5-147 S. Williams,6-295 P. Moor To bat: D. Tiripano, J. Nyumbu, M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 24 - 12 - 64 - 1 T. Boult 21 - 10 - 37 - 0 M. Santner 31 - 5 - 102 - 2 N. Wagner 25 - 7 - 51 - 1 I. Sodhi 18 - 8 - 41 - 2 M. Guptill 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: David Boon