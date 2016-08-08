Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
New Zealand 1st innings 582 for 4 decl (T. Latham 136, R. Taylor 124no, K. Williamson 113, M. Guptill 87, B. Watling 83no)
Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 55-0)
T. Mawoyo b Southee 26
C. Chibhabha c Williamson b Santner 60
S. Raza c Williamson b Wagner 3
C. Ervine not out 115
P. Masvaure b Santner 2
S. Williams lbw b Sodhi 16
P. Moor c Guptill b Sodhi 71
G. Cremer not out 2
Extras (b-8 lb-2) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 120 overs) 305
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Mawoyo,2-83 S. Raza,3-107 C. Chibhabha,4-115 P. Masvaure,5-147 S. Williams,6-295 P. Moor
To bat: D. Tiripano, J. Nyumbu, M. Chinouya
Bowling
T. Southee 24 - 12 - 64 - 1
T. Boult 21 - 10 - 37 - 0
M. Santner 31 - 5 - 102 - 2
N. Wagner 25 - 7 - 51 - 1
I. Sodhi 18 - 8 - 41 - 2
M. Guptill 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: David Boon