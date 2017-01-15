Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 595 for 8 decl (S. Al Hasan 217, M. Rahim 159, M. Haque 64, T. Iqbal 56, S. Rahman 54no; N. Wagner 4-151) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 292-3) J. Raval c Kayes b Rabbi 27 T. Latham lbw b Al Hasan 177 K. Williamson c Kayes b Ahmed 53 R. Taylor c Mahmudullah b Rabbi 40 H. Nicholls c M. Hasan b Al Hasan 53 C. de Grandhomme c Kayes b Roy 14 B. Watling c Kayes b Mahmudullah 49 M. Santner b Roy 73 T. Southee lbw b Mahmudullah 1 N. Wagner c Kayes b Rabbi 18 T. Boult not out 4 Extras (b-10 lb-3 nb-1 w-16) 30 Total (all out, 148.2 overs) 539 Fall of wickets: 1-54 J. Raval,2-131 K. Williamson,3-205 R. Taylor,4-347 H. Nicholls,5-366 C. de Grandhomme,6-398 T. Latham,7-471 B. Watling,8-473 T. Southee,9-504 N. Wagner,10-539 M. Santner Bowling M. Hasan 37 - 5 - 116 - 0(w-1) S. Roy 26.2 - 6 - 89 - 2(nb-1) T. Ahmed 29 - 4 - 141 - 1(w-2) K. Rabbi 26 - 4 - 87 - 3(w-1) S. Al Hasan 27 - 2 - 78 - 2 Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 15 - 2 Bangladesh 2nd innings T. Iqbal b Santner 25 I. Kayes retired hurt 24 M. Haque not out 10 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5 M. Hasan run out (Santner) 1 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 18.3 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-50 T. Iqbal,2-63 Mahmudullah,3-66 M. Hasan To bat: S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, T. Ahmed, S. Roy, K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 4 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Southee 3 - 1 - 12 - 0 M. Santner 6 - 0 - 19 - 1 N. Wagner 5.3 - 1 - 14 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath