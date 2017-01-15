Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 595 for 8 decl (S. Al Hasan 217, M. Rahim 159, M. Haque 64, T. Iqbal 56, S. Rahman 54no; N. Wagner 4-151) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 292-3) J. Raval c Kayes b Rabbi 27 T. Latham lbw b Al Hasan 177 K. Williamson c Kayes b Ahmed 53 R. Taylor c Mahmudullah b Rabbi 40 H. Nicholls c M. Hasan b Al Hasan 53 C. de Grandhomme c Kayes b Roy 14 B. Watling c Kayes b Mahmudullah 49 M. Santner b Roy 73 T. Southee lbw b Mahmudullah 1 N. Wagner c Kayes b Rabbi 18 T. Boult not out 4 Extras (b-10 lb-3 nb-1 w-16) 30 Total (all out, 148.2 overs) 539 Fall of wickets: 1-54 J. Raval,2-131 K. Williamson,3-205 R. Taylor,4-347 H. Nicholls,5-366 C. de Grandhomme,6-398 T. Latham,7-471 B. Watling,8-473 T. Southee,9-504 N. Wagner,10-539 M. Santner Bowling M. Hasan 37 - 5 - 116 - 0(w-1) S. Roy 26.2 - 6 - 89 - 2(nb-1) T. Ahmed 29 - 4 - 141 - 1(w-2) K. Rabbi 26 - 4 - 87 - 3(w-1) S. Al Hasan 27 - 2 - 78 - 2 Mahmudullah 3 - 0 - 15 - 2 Bangladesh 2nd innings T. Iqbal b Santner 25 I. Kayes retired hurt 24 M. Haque not out 10 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5 M. Hasan run out (Santner) 1 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for 3 wickets, 18.3 overs) 66 Fall of wickets: 1-50 T. Iqbal,2-63 Mahmudullah,3-66 M. Hasan To bat: S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, T. Ahmed, S. Roy, K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 4 - 0 - 21 - 0 T. Southee 3 - 1 - 12 - 0 M. Santner 6 - 0 - 19 - 1 N. Wagner 5.3 - 1 - 14 - 1(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.