Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Pune, India England Innings J. Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73 A. Hales run out (Bumrah) 9 J. Root c H. Pandya b Bumrah 78 E. Morgan c Dhoni b H. Pandya 28 J. Buttler c S. Dhawan b H. Pandya 31 B. Stokes c U. Yadav b Bumrah 62 M. Ali b U. Yadav 28 C. Woakes not out 9 D. Willey not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-4 w-6) 22 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Hales,2-108 J. Roy,3-157 E. Morgan,4-220 J. Buttler,5-244 J. Root,6-317 B. Stokes,7-336 M. Ali Did not bat: A. Rashid, J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 7 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-3) H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 46 - 2 J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-3 w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 50 - 1 R. Ashwin 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2) K. Jadhav 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 Y. Singh 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 India Innings L. Rahul b Willey 8 S. Dhawan c Ali b Willey 1 V. Kohli c Willey b Stokes 122 Y. Singh c Buttler b Stokes 15 M. Dhoni c Willey b Ball 6 K. Jadhav c Stokes b Ball 120 H. Pandya not out 40 R. Jadeja c Rashid b Ball 13 R. Ashwin not out 15 Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-11) 16 Total (for 7 wickets, 48.1 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Dhawan,2-24 L. Rahul,3-56 Y. Singh,4-63 M. Dhoni,5-263 V. Kohli,6-291 K. Jadhav,7-318 R. Jadeja Did not bat: J. Bumrah, U. Yadav Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2) D. Willey 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-3) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 67 - 3(w-4) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(w-2) A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 50 - 0 M. Ali 6.1 - 0 - 48 - 0 J. Root 3 - 0 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 3 wickets