Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and England on Sunday in Pune, India England Innings J. Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73 A. Hales run out (Bumrah) 9 J. Root c H. Pandya b Bumrah 78 E. Morgan c Dhoni b H. Pandya 28 J. Buttler c S. Dhawan b H. Pandya 31 B. Stokes c U. Yadav b Bumrah 62 M. Ali b U. Yadav 28 C. Woakes not out 9 D. Willey not out 10 Extras (b-1 lb-11 nb-4 w-6) 22 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Hales,2-108 J. Roy,3-157 E. Morgan,4-220 J. Buttler,5-244 J. Root,6-317 B. Stokes,7-336 M. Ali Did not bat: A. Rashid, J. Ball Bowling U. Yadav 7 - 0 - 63 - 1(nb-1 w-3) H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 46 - 2 J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-3 w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 50 - 1 R. Ashwin 8 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-2) K. Jadhav 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 Y. Singh 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 India Innings L. Rahul b Willey 8 S. Dhawan c Ali b Willey 1 V. Kohli c Willey b Stokes 122 Y. Singh c Buttler b Stokes 15 M. Dhoni c Willey b Ball 6 K. Jadhav c Stokes b Ball 120 H. Pandya not out 40 R. Jadeja c Rashid b Ball 13 R. Ashwin not out 15 Extras (b-1 lb-4 w-11) 16 Total (for 7 wickets, 48.1 overs) 356 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Dhawan,2-24 L. Rahul,3-56 Y. Singh,4-63 M. Dhoni,5-263 V. Kohli,6-291 K. Jadhav,7-318 R. Jadeja Did not bat: J. Bumrah, U. Yadav Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2) D. Willey 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-3) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 67 - 3(w-4) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 73 - 2(w-2) A. Rashid 5 - 0 - 50 - 0 M. Ali 6.1 - 0 - 48 - 0 J. Root 3 - 0 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 3 wickets
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.