Sept 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Saturday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 264-3) C. Gayle lbw b Hom 64 K. Brathwaite not out 205 K. Edwards c M. Haque b T. Islam 10 Da. Bravo c Mahmudullah b T. Islam 62 S. Chanderpaul not out 51 Extras (b-5 lb-9 nb-1) 15 Total (for 3 wickets, 143 overs) 407 Fall of wickets: 1-116 C. Gayle,2-133 K. Edwards,3-261 Da. Bravo To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling A. Hossain 22 - 12 - 43 - 0 R. Hossain 23 - 1 - 82 - 0(nb-1) M. Mahmudullah 19 - 0 - 64 - 0 S. Hom 35 - 6 - 93 - 1 T. Islam 39 - 8 - 106 - 2 Nas. Hossain 4 - 1 - 4 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Roshan Mahanama