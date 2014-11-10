Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 268-2)
M. Hafeez c&b Anderson 96
A. Shehzad hit wkt b Anderson 176
Az. Ali b Sodhi 87
Y. Khan not out 100
Misbah-ul-Haq not out 102
Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5
Total (for 3 wickets declared, 170.5 overs) 566
Fall of wickets: 1-178 M. Hafeez,2-347 A. Shehzad,3-373 Az. Ali
Did not bat: A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
T. Boult 26 - 7 - 62 - 0
T. Southee 23 - 5 - 62 - 0(nb-1)
M. Craig 33 - 1 - 126 - 0
I. Sodhi 43 - 6 - 162 - 1
C. Anderson 19 - 3 - 68 - 2
J. Neesham 16 - 0 - 50 - 0
B. McCullum 10.5 - 1 - 32 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham not out 5
B. McCullum not out 9
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for no loss, 7 overs) 15
Fall of wickets:
To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, C. Anderson, J. Neesham, B. Watling, T. Southee, M. Craig, I. Sodhi, T. Boult
Bowling
R. Ali 3 - 2 - 1 - 0(nb-1)
I. Khan 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Z. Babar 2 - 0 - 6 - 0
M. Hafeez 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft