July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe
India Innings
A. Rahane c H. Masakadza b Tiripano 34
M. Vijay c Sibanda b Vitori 1
A. Rayudu not out 124
M. Tiwary lbw b Chibhabha 2
R. Uthappa run out (Raza) 0
K. Jadhav c Mutumbami b Chibhabha 5
S. Binny c Mutumbami b Tiripano 77
A. Patel not out 2
Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 255
Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Vijay,2-60 A. Rahane,3-74 M. Tiwary,4-77 R. Uthappa,5-87 K. Jadhav,6-247 S. Binny
Did not bat: H. Singh, B. Kumar, D. Kulkarni
Bowling
T. Panyangara 9.2 - 1 - 53 - 0
B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-1)
D. Tiripano 8.4 - 1 - 48 - 2(w-1)
C. Chibhabha 10 - 2 - 25 - 2(w-2)
G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 47 - 0
S. Williams 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
Zimbabwe Innings
V. Sibanda c H. Singh b Binny 20
C. Chibhabha c Rahane b B. Kumar 3
H. Masakadza c M. Tiwary b A. Patel 34
E. Chigumbura not out 104
S. Williams b A. Patel 0
S. Raza c A. Patel b H. Singh 37
R. Mutumbami c H. Singh b Binny 7
G. Cremer c Binny b Kulkarni 27
D. Tiripano not out 1
Extras (b-8 lb-1 w-9) 18
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 251
Fall of wickets: 1-16 C. Chibhabha,2-47 V. Sibanda,3-89 H. Masakadza,4-94 S. Williams,5-142 S. Raza,6-160 R. Mutumbami,7-246 G. Cremer
Did not bat: B. Vitori, T. Panyangara
Bowling
B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 35 - 1(w-1)
D. Kulkarni 9 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-7)
S. Binny 10 - 0 - 54 - 2
H. Singh 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1)
A. Patel 10 - 1 - 41 - 2
M. Tiwary 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Russell Tiffin
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama