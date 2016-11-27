Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and England on Sunday in Mohali, India England 1st innings (Overnight: 268-8) A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27 H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9 J. Root lbw b Yadav 15 M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16 J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89 B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29 J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43 C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25 A. Rashid c P. Patel b Shami 4 G. Batty lbw b Shami 1 J. Anderson not out 13 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12 Total (all out, 93.5 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes,9-268 A. Rashid,10-283 G. Batty Bowling M. Shami 21.5 - 5 - 63 - 3 U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2 J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2 R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1 R. Jadeja 23 - 4 - 59 - 2(nb-1) India 1st innings M. Vijay c Bairstow b Stokes 12 P. Patel lbw b Rashid 42 C. Pujara c Woakes b Rashid 51 V. Kohli c Bairstow b Stokes 62 A. Rahane lbw b Rashid 0 K. Nair run out (Buttler) 4 R. Ashwin not out 57 R. Jadeja not out 31 Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 84 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-39 M. Vijay,2-73 P. Patel,3-148 C. Pujara,4-152 A. Rahane,5-156 K. Nair,6-204 V. Kohli To bat: J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 36 - 0 C. Woakes 15 - 5 - 47 - 0 M. Ali 9 - 1 - 19 - 0(nb-1) A. Rashid 24 - 4 - 81 - 3 B. Stokes 15 - 2 - 48 - 2 G. Batty 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle