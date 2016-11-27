Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between India and England on Sunday in Mohali, India
England 1st innings (Overnight: 268-8)
A. Cook c P. Patel b R. Ashwin 27
H. Hameed c Rahane b U. Yadav 9
J. Root lbw b Yadav 15
M. Ali c Vijay b Shami 16
J. Bairstow lbw b Yadav 89
B. Stokes st P. Patel b Jadeja 29
J. Buttler c Kohli b Jadeja 43
C. Woakes b U. Yadav 25
A. Rashid c P. Patel b Shami 4
G. Batty lbw b Shami 1
J. Anderson not out 13
Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12
Total (all out, 93.5 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-32 H. Hameed,2-51 J. Root,3-51 A. Cook,4-87 M. Ali,5-144 B. Stokes,6-213 J. Buttler,7-258 J. Bairstow,8-266 C. Woakes,9-268 A. Rashid,10-283 G. Batty
Bowling
M. Shami 21.5 - 5 - 63 - 3
U. Yadav 16 - 4 - 58 - 2
J. Yadav 15 - 5 - 49 - 2
R. Ashwin 18 - 1 - 43 - 1
R. Jadeja 23 - 4 - 59 - 2(nb-1)
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Bairstow b Stokes 12
P. Patel lbw b Rashid 42
C. Pujara c Woakes b Rashid 51
V. Kohli c Bairstow b Stokes 62
A. Rahane lbw b Rashid 0
K. Nair run out (Buttler) 4
R. Ashwin not out 57
R. Jadeja not out 31
Extras (b-8 lb-3 nb-1) 12
Total (for 6 wickets, 84 overs) 271
Fall of wickets: 1-39 M. Vijay,2-73 P. Patel,3-148 C. Pujara,4-152 A. Rahane,5-156 K. Nair,6-204 V. Kohli
To bat: J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 36 - 0
C. Woakes 15 - 5 - 47 - 0
M. Ali 9 - 1 - 19 - 0(nb-1)
A. Rashid 24 - 4 - 81 - 3
B. Stokes 15 - 2 - 48 - 2
G. Batty 5 - 0 - 29 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle