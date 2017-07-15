FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 15, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 20 hours

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in Nottingham, England 
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 309-6)
D. Elgar                  c Dawson b Anderson       6   
H. Kuhn                   b Broad                   34  
H. Amla                   c Wood b Broad            78  
Q. de Kock                c Cook b Broad            68  
F. du Plessis             c Bairstow b Stokes       19  
T. Bavuma                 c Bairstow b Stokes       20  
V. Philander              c Dawson b Anderson       54  
C. Morris                 c&b Anderson          36  
K. Maharaj                c Root b Anderson         0   
M. Morkel                 c Bairstow b Anderson     8   
D. Olivier                not out                   0   
Extras                    (lb-12)                   12  
Total                     (all out, 96.2 overs)     335 
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-66 H. Kuhn,3-179 Q. de Kock,4-194 H. Amla,5-220 F. du Plessis,6-235 T. Bavuma,7-309 V. Philander,8-317 K. Maharaj,9-330 C. Morris,10-335 M. Morkel
Bowling              
J. Anderson               23.2 - 6 - 72 - 5             
S. Broad                  22 - 4 - 64 - 3               
M. Wood                   17 - 3 - 61 - 0               
B. Stokes                 18 - 3 - 77 - 2               
L. Dawson                 7 - 1 - 26 - 0                
M. Ali                    8 - 1 - 21 - 0                
K. Jennings               1 - 0 - 2 - 0                 
England 1st innings  
A. Cook                   c de Kock b Philander     3   
K. Jennings               c de Kock b M. Morkel     0   
G. Ballance               b Philander               27  
J. Root                   c de Kock b M. Morkel     78  
J. Bairstow               b Maharaj                 45  
B. Stokes                 c de Kock b Maharaj       0   
M. Ali                    c du Plessis b Morris     18  
L. Dawson                 c Amla b Maharaj          13  
S. Broad                  lbw b Morris              0   
M. Wood                   c du Plessis b Morris     6   
J. Anderson               not out                   0   
Extras                    (b-4 lb-10 w-1)           15  
Total                     (all out, 51.5 overs)     205 
Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-3 K. Jennings,3-86 G. Ballance,4-143 J. Root,5-168 B. Stokes,6-177 J. Bairstow,7-199 M. Ali,8-199 S. Broad,9-199 L. Dawson,10-205 M. Wood
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 13 - 2 - 45 - 2               
V. Philander              13 - 2 - 48 - 2               
C. Morris                 8.5 - 1 - 38 - 3              
D. Olivier                7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1)           
K. Maharaj                10 - 1 - 21 - 3               
South Africa 2nd innings
H. Kuhn                   c Root b Anderson         8   
D. Elgar                  not out                   38  
H. Amla                   not out                   23  
Extras                    (lb-6)                    6   
Total                     (for 1 wickets, 22 overs) 75  
Fall of wickets: 1-18 H. Kuhn
To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, C. Morris, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, D. Olivier, M. Morkel
Bowling              
J. Anderson               6 - 2 - 13 - 1                
S. Broad                  6 - 1 - 21 - 0                
M. Wood                   4 - 1 - 19 - 0                
M. Ali                    3 - 1 - 15 - 0                
B. Stokes                 2 - 1 - 1 - 0                 
L. Dawson                 1 - 1 - 0 - 0                 
Referees             
Umpire: Simon Fry                                       
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

