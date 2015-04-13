April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at tea on the first day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Monday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England 1st innings A. Cook b Roach 11 J. Trott c Da. Bravo b Taylor 0 G. Ballance c Da. Bravo b Holder 10 I. Bell not out 69 J. Root not out 61 Extras (b-6 lb-2 nb-2 w-6) 16 Total (for 3 wickets, 54 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-1 J. Trott,2-22 A. Cook,3-34 G. Ballance To bat: B. Stokes, J. Buttler, C. Jordan, S. Broad, J. Tredwell, J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 10 - 2 - 39 - 1(w-1) K. Roach 13 - 4 - 36 - 1(nb-1 w-1) J. Holder 13 - 5 - 32 - 1(nb-1) S. Benn 16 - 3 - 45 - 0 M. Samuels 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft