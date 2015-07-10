July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between England and Australia on Friday in Cardiff, Wales England 1st innings 430 (J. Root 134, M. Ali 77, G. Ballance 61, B. Stokes 52; M. Starc 5-114) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 264-5) C. Rogers c Buttler b Wood 95 D. Warner c Cook b Anderson 17 S. Smith c Cook b Ali 33 M. Clarke c&b Ali 38 A. Voges c Anderson b Stokes 31 S. Watson lbw b Broad 30 N. Lyon lbw b Wood 6 B. Haddin c Buttler b Anderson 22 M. Johnson c Ballance b Broad 14 M. Starc c Root b Anderson 0 J. Hazlewood not out 2 Extras (b-6 lb-11 w-3) 20 Total (all out, 84.5 overs) 308 Fall of wickets: 1-52 D. Warner,2-129 S. Smith,3-180 C. Rogers,4-207 M. Clarke,5-258 A. Voges,6-265 S. Watson,7-265 N. Lyon,8-304 B. Haddin,9-306 M. Johnson,10-308 M. Starc Bowling J. Anderson 18.5 - 6 - 43 - 3 S. Broad 17 - 4 - 60 - 2(w-1) M. Wood 20 - 5 - 66 - 2 M. Ali 15 - 1 - 71 - 2 B. Stokes 14 - 5 - 51 - 1(w-2) England 2nd innings A. Lyth c Clarke b Lyon 37 A. Cook c Lyon b Starc 12 G. Ballance c Haddin b Hazlewood 0 I. Bell b Johnson 60 J. Root b Hazlewood 60 B. Stokes b Starc 42 J. Buttler c Haddin b Lyon 7 M. Ali c Haddin b Johnson 15 S. Broad c Hazlewood b Lyon 4 M. Wood not out 32 J. Anderson b Lyon 1 Extras (b-7 lb-6 w-6) 19 Total (all out, 70.1 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Cook,2-22 G. Ballance,3-73 A. Lyth,4-170 I. Bell,5-207 J. Root,6-236 J. Buttler,7-240 B. Stokes,8-245 S. Broad,9-288 M. Ali,10-289 J. Anderson Bowling M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 69 - 2(w-1) J. Hazlewood 13 - 2 - 49 - 2 M. Starc 16 - 4 - 60 - 2(w-1) N. Lyon 20.1 - 4 - 75 - 4 S. Watson 5 - 0 - 23 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle