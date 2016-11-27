Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza lbw b N. Kulasekara 10
P. Moor c Pathirana b Lakmal 1
T. Musakanda c D. de Silva b Vandersay 36
C. Ervine c&b Vandersay 25
S. Raza lbw b Pathirana 5
S. Williams c D. de Silva b Gunaratne 35
M. Waller c&b Pathirana 14
G. Cremer c K. Mendis b Vandersay 9
D. Tiripano not out 10
T. Chisoro c Dickwella b Gunaratne 5
B. Vitori lbw b Gunaratne 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-6) 10
Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 160
Fall of wickets: 1-8 P. Moor,2-19 H. Masakadza,3-72 C. Ervine,4-85 T. Musakanda,5-89 S. Raza,6-108 M. Waller,7-133 G. Cremer,8-155 S. Williams,9-160 T. Chisoro,10-160 B. Vitori
Bowling
N. Kulasekara 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-4)
S. Lakmal 6 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-1)
S. Pathirana 7 - 0 - 26 - 2
D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 18 - 0
J. Vandersay 10 - 0 - 50 - 3(nb-1 w-1)
A. Gunaratne 4.3 - 0 - 10 - 3
Sri Lanka Innings
D. de Silva lbw b Vitori 0
K. Perera c Waller b Vitori 14
N. Dickwella b Vitori 16
K. Mendis c Williams b Cremer 57
U. Tharanga not out 57
A. Gunaratne not out 16
Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6
Total (for 4 wickets, 37.3 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. de Silva,2-29 N. Dickwella,3-42 K. Perera,4-117 K. Mendis
Did not bat: D. Shanaka, S. Pathirana, N. Kulasekara, J. Vandersay, S. Lakmal
Bowling
B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1)
D. Tiripano 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
T. Chisoro 8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-2)
G. Cremer 10 - 2 - 32 - 1
S. Williams 6 - 1 - 22 - 0(w-1)
S. Raza 2.3 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
TV umpire: Michael Gough
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets