Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh and final Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza lbw b N. Kulasekara 10 P. Moor c Pathirana b Lakmal 1 T. Musakanda c D. de Silva b Vandersay 36 C. Ervine c&b Vandersay 25 S. Raza lbw b Pathirana 5 S. Williams c D. de Silva b Gunaratne 35 M. Waller c&b Pathirana 14 G. Cremer c K. Mendis b Vandersay 9 D. Tiripano not out 10 T. Chisoro c Dickwella b Gunaratne 5 B. Vitori lbw b Gunaratne 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 160 Fall of wickets: 1-8 P. Moor,2-19 H. Masakadza,3-72 C. Ervine,4-85 T. Musakanda,5-89 S. Raza,6-108 M. Waller,7-133 G. Cremer,8-155 S. Williams,9-160 T. Chisoro,10-160 B. Vitori Bowling N. Kulasekara 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-4) S. Lakmal 6 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-1) S. Pathirana 7 - 0 - 26 - 2 D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 J. Vandersay 10 - 0 - 50 - 3(nb-1 w-1) A. Gunaratne 4.3 - 0 - 10 - 3 Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva lbw b Vitori 0 K. Perera c Waller b Vitori 14 N. Dickwella b Vitori 16 K. Mendis c Williams b Cremer 57 U. Tharanga not out 57 A. Gunaratne not out 16 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 37.3 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. de Silva,2-29 N. Dickwella,3-42 K. Perera,4-117 K. Mendis Did not bat: D. Shanaka, S. Pathirana, N. Kulasekara, J. Vandersay, S. Lakmal Bowling B. Vitori 9 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1) D. Tiripano 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 T. Chisoro 8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 2 - 32 - 1 S. Williams 6 - 1 - 22 - 0(w-1) S. Raza 2.3 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets