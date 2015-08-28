Cricket-Rain delays start of third New Zealand-South Africa test
WELLINGTON, March 25 Overnight rain has delayed the start of the third test between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings L. Rahul b Prasad 2 C. Pujara not out 19 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 8 V. Kohli not out 14 Extras (nb-1 w-1 pen-5) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 15 overs) 50 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-14 A. Rahane To bat: R. Sharma, N. Ojha, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 4 - 0 - 16 - 1(nb-1) N. Pradeep 6 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) A. Mathews 4 - 2 - 7 - 0 R. Herath 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft
March 24 India have added fit-again fast bowler Mohammed Shami to their squad for the fourth and final test against Australia in Dharamsala, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.