July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Friday in Mirpur, Bangladesh
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal b Rabada 0
S. Sarkar c Duminy b Rabada 27
L. Das c Behardien b Rabada 0
Mahmudullah lbw b Rabada 0
S. Al Hasan lbw b Tahir 48
M. Rahim c Tahir b Duminy 24
Sa. Rahman b Morris 5
Nas. Hossain b Morris 31
M. Mortaza c de Kock b Rabada 4
J. Hossain b Rabada 5
M. Rahman not out 0
Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-10) 16
Total (all out, 36.3 overs) 160
Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Iqbal,2-17 L. Das,3-17 Mahmudullah,4-40 S. Sarkar,5-93 M. Rahim,6-104 Sa. Rahman,7-120 S. Al Hasan,8-133 M. Mortaza,9-140 J. Hossain,10-160 Nas. Hossain
Bowling
K. Abbott 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-5)
K. Rabada 8 - 3 - 16 - 6(w-3)
C. Morris 6.3 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 8 - 1 - 38 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
J. Duminy 8 - 0 - 28 - 1
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Sa. Rahman b Nas. Hossain 35
H. Amla c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 14
F. du Plessis not out 63
R. Rossouw not out 45
Extras (lb-6 w-1) 7
Total (for 2 wickets, 31.1 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-22 H. Amla,2-65 Q. de Kock
Did not bat: D. Miller, J. Duminy, F. Behardien, C. Morris, K. Abbott, K. Rabada, I. Tahir
Bowling
M. Rahman 6 - 2 - 15 - 0
Nas. Hossain 7 - 1 - 28 - 1
M. Mortaza 6 - 0 - 36 - 1
S. Al Hasan 5 - 1 - 27 - 0(w-1)
J. Hossain 5 - 0 - 31 - 0
Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0
Sa. Rahman 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Sharfuddoula
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: David Boon
Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets