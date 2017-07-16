UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 1st innings 356 (C. Ervine 160; R. Herath 5-116) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 293-7) Dimuth Karunaratne c H. Masakadza b Tiripano 25 Upul Tharanga run out (Tiripano) 71 Kusal Mendis c Chakabva b Cremer 11 Dinesh Chandimal c Chakabva b Cremer 55 Angelo Mathews c H. Masakadza b Williams 41 Niroshan Dickwella b Cremer 6 Dilruwan Perera run out (Musakanda, M. Waller) 33 Asela Gunaratne b Cremer 45 Rangana Herath st Chakabva b Williams 22 Suranga Lakmal c&b Cremer 14 Lahiru Kumara not out 1 Extras (b-8 lb-10 nb-3 w-1) 22 Total (all out, 102.3 overs) 346 Fall of wickets: 1-84 D. Karunaratne,2-107 K. Mendis,3-116 U. Tharanga,4-212 D. Chandimal,5-226 N. Dickwella,6-238 A. Mathews,7-274 D. Perera,8-322 R. Herath,9-343 S. Lakmal,10-346 A. Gunaratne Bowling C. Mpofu 11 - 2 - 41 - 0(w-1) D. Tiripano 10 - 1 - 38 - 1 S. Raza 18 - 2 - 60 - 0 G. Cremer 39.3 - 4 - 125 - 5(nb-1) M. Waller 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 S. Williams 23 - 3 - 62 - 2(nb-2) Zimbabwe 2nd innings H. Masakadza lbw b Herath 7 R. Chakabva b Herath 6 T. Musakanda c Karunaratne b Herath 0 C. Ervine c Karunaratne b D. Perera 5 S. Williams b Herath 22 S. Raza not out 97 P. Moor c sub b Kumara 40 M. Waller not out 57 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-6) 18 Total (for 6 wickets, 68 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-14 R. Chakabva,2-16 T. Musakanda,3-17 H. Masakadza,4-23 C. Ervine,5-59 S. Williams,6-145 P. Moor To bat: G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, D. Tiripano Bowling Suranga Lakmal 9 - 0 - 28 - 0 Rangana Herath 23 - 2 - 85 - 4 Dilruwan Perera 21 - 1 - 69 - 1 Lahiru Kumara 11 - 3 - 43 - 1(nb-1 w-2) Kusal Mendis 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Chris Broad