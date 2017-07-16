FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 16, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
Zimbabwe 1st innings 356 (C. Ervine 160; R. Herath 5-116) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 293-7)
Dimuth Karunaratne                 c H. Masakadza b Tiripano      25  
Upul Tharanga                      run out (Tiripano)             71  
Kusal Mendis                       c Chakabva b Cremer            11  
Dinesh Chandimal                   c Chakabva b Cremer            55  
Angelo Mathews                     c H. Masakadza b Williams      41  
Niroshan Dickwella                 b Cremer                       6   
Dilruwan Perera                    run out (Musakanda, M. Waller) 33  
Asela Gunaratne                    b Cremer                       45  
Rangana Herath                     st Chakabva b Williams         22  
Suranga Lakmal                     c&b Cremer                 14  
Lahiru Kumara                      not out                        1   
Extras                             (b-8 lb-10 nb-3 w-1)           22  
Total                              (all out, 102.3 overs)         346 
Fall of wickets: 1-84 D. Karunaratne,2-107 K. Mendis,3-116 U. Tharanga,4-212 D. Chandimal,5-226 N. Dickwella,6-238 A. Mathews,7-274 D. Perera,8-322 R. Herath,9-343 S. Lakmal,10-346 A. Gunaratne
Bowling                       
C. Mpofu                           11 - 2 - 41 - 0(w-1)               
D. Tiripano                        10 - 1 - 38 - 1                    
S. Raza                            18 - 2 - 60 - 0                    
G. Cremer                          39.3 - 4 - 125 - 5(nb-1)           
M. Waller                          1 - 0 - 2 - 0                      
S. Williams                        23 - 3 - 62 - 2(nb-2)              
Zimbabwe 2nd innings          
H. Masakadza                       lbw b Herath                   7   
R. Chakabva                        b Herath                       6   
T. Musakanda                       c Karunaratne b Herath         0   
C. Ervine                          c Karunaratne b D. Perera      5   
S. Williams                        b Herath                       22  
S. Raza                            not out                        97  
P. Moor                            c sub b Kumara                 40  
M. Waller                          not out                        57  
Extras                             (b-4 lb-7 nb-1 w-6)            18  
Total                              (for 6 wickets, 68 overs)      252 
Fall of wickets: 1-14 R. Chakabva,2-16 T. Musakanda,3-17 H. Masakadza,4-23 C. Ervine,5-59 S. Williams,6-145 P. Moor
To bat: G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, D. Tiripano
Bowling                       
Suranga Lakmal                     9 - 0 - 28 - 0                     
Rangana Herath                     23 - 2 - 85 - 4                    
Dilruwan Perera                    21 - 1 - 69 - 1                    
Lahiru Kumara                      11 - 3 - 43 - 1(nb-1 w-2)          
Kusal Mendis                       4 - 0 - 16 - 0                     
Referees                      
Umpire: Ian Gould                                                     
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                                   
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                                    
Match referee: Chris Broad

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.