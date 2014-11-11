Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 566 for 3 decl (A. Shehzad 176, Misbah-ul-Haq 102no, Y. Khan 100no, M. Hafeez 96, A. Ali 87) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 15-0) T. Latham lbw b R. Ali 103 B. McCullum c Y. Khan b Babar 18 K. Williamson b R. Ali 3 R. Taylor c Shafiq b Babar 0 C. Anderson b R. Ali 48 J. Neesham st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 11 B. Watling lbw b Babar 42 M. Craig run out (R. Ali, S. Ahmed) 1 T. Southee c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 0 I. Sodhi b Shah 25 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-7 nb-4) 11 Total (all out, 87.3 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-33 B. McCullum,2-38 K. Williamson,3-47 R. Taylor,4-130 C. Anderson,5-150 J. Neesham,6-215 T. Latham,7-219 M. Craig,8-219 T. Southee,9-262 I. Sodhi,10-262 B. Watling Bowling R. Ali 17 - 10 - 22 - 4(nb-3) I. Khan 11 - 2 - 29 - 0(nb-1) Z. Babar 27.3 - 5 - 79 - 3 M. Hafeez 15 - 1 - 60 - 1 Y. Shah 17 - 1 - 65 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez not out 5 Az. Ali not out 9 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 15 Fall of wickets: To bat: A. Shehzad, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling T. Boult 3 - 1 - 6 - 0 T. Southee 2 - 0 - 4 - 0 I. Sodhi 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft