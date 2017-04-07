April 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Friday in Georgetown, Guyana
Pakistan Innings
Ahmed Shehzad b Nurse 67
Kamran Akmal c Walton b Holder 47
Mohammad Hafeez c Walton b Nurse 88
Babar Azam c Joseph b Nurse 13
Shoaib Malik c Holder b Nurse 53
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 20
Imad Wasim not out 6
Extras (b-3 lb-3 nb-1 w-7) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 308
Fall of wickets: 1-85 K. Akmal,2-149 A. Shehzad,3-177 B. Azam,4-266 M. Hafeez,5-284 S. Malik
Did not bat: S. Khan, M. Amir, H. Ali, W. Riaz
Bowling
A. Joseph 10 - 1 - 49 - 0
S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 69 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
J. Mohammed 4 - 1 - 28 - 0
J. Holder 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-4)
A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 62 - 4(w-1)
D. Bishoo 6 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1)
West Indies Innings
E. Lewis b Hafeez 47
C. Walton c Riaz b Amir 7
K. Powell c K. Akmal b Riaz 61
S. Hope st S. Ahmed b S. Khan 24
J. Mohammed not out 91
J. Carter c Riaz b Amir 14
J. Holder c B. Azam b S. Khan 11
A. Nurse not out 34
Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-13) 20
Total (for 6 wickets, 49 overs) 309
Fall of wickets: 1-23 C. Walton,2-91 E. Lewis,3-156 K. Powell,4-158 S. Hope,5-228 J. Carter,6-259 J. Holder
Did not bat: D. Bishoo, S. Gabriel, A. Joseph
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-4)
Hasan Ali 5 - 0 - 43 - 0
Mohammad Hafeez 8 - 0 - 35 - 1(w-1)
Shoaib Malik 6 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-1)
Wahab Riaz 9 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-3)
Shadab Khan 9 - 0 - 52 - 2
Imad Wasim 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets