a day ago
#Cricket News
July 16, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Sunday in Nottingham, England 
South Africa 1st innings 335 (H. Amla 78, Q. de Kock 68, V. Philander 54; J. Anderson 5-72) 
England      1st innings 205 (J. Root 78)                                                   
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 75-1)
H. Kuhn                   c Root b Anderson          8   
D. Elgar                  c Anderson b Stokes        80  
H. Amla                   lbw b Dawson               87  
Q. de Kock                c Bairstow b Anderson      1   
F. du Plessis             lbw b Stokes               63  
T. Bavuma                 c Root b Ali               15  
V. Philander              c&b Ali                42  
C. Morris                 c Ballance b Ali           13  
K. Maharaj                c Broad b Ali              1   
M. Morkel                 not out                    17  
Extras                    (b-8 lb-8)                 16  
Total                     (for 9 wickets, 104 overs) 343 
Fall of wickets: 1-18 H. Kuhn,2-153 D. Elgar,3-154 Q. de Kock,4-216 H. Amla,5-253 T. Bavuma,6-275 F. du Plessis,7-304 C. Morris,8-307 K. Maharaj,9-343 V. Philander
Did not bat: D. Olivier
Bowling              
J. Anderson               20 - 4 - 45 - 2                
S. Broad                  19 - 4 - 60 - 0                
M. Wood                   18 - 5 - 68 - 0                
M. Ali                    16 - 2 - 78 - 4                
B. Stokes                 20 - 4 - 34 - 2                
L. Dawson                 11 - 1 - 42 - 1                
England 2nd innings (Target: 474 runs)
A. Cook                   not out                    0   
K. Jennings               not out                    0   
Extras                    (lb-1)                     1   
Total                     (for no loss, 4 overs)     1   
Fall of wickets:
To bat: G. Ballance, J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, M. Ali, L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 2 - 2 - 0 - 0                  
V. Philander              2 - 2 - 0 - 0                  
Referees             
Umpire: Simon Fry                                        
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                     
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                 
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

