Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
New Zealand 1st innings 582 for 4 decl (T. Latham 136, R. Taylor 124no, K. Williamson 113, M. Guptill 87, B. Watling 83no)
Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 305-6)
T. Mawoyo b Southee 26
C. Chibhabha c Williamson b Santner 60
S. Raza c Williamson b Wagner 3
C. Ervine c Wagner b Sodhi 146
P. Masvaure b Santner 2
S. Williams lbw b Sodhi 16
P. Moor c Guptill b Sodhi 71
G. Cremer lbw b Boult 8
D. Tiripano lbw b Wagner 3
J. Nyumbu c Santner b Sodhi 8
M. Chinouya not out 0
Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-1) 19
Total (all out, 143.4 overs) 362
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Mawoyo,2-83 S. Raza,3-107 C. Chibhabha,4-115 P. Masvaure,5-147 S. Williams,6-295 P. Moor,7-319 G. Cremer,8-327 D. Tiripano,9-352 J. Nyumbu,10-362 C. Ervine
Bowling
T. Southee 28 - 14 - 73 - 1
T. Boult 27 - 13 - 45 - 1
M. Santner 35 - 8 - 105 - 2
N. Wagner 31 - 8 - 61 - 2(nb-1)
I. Sodhi 21.4 - 9 - 60 - 4
M. Guptill 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
New Zealand 2nd innings
M. Guptill c Nyumbu b Chinouya 13
T. Latham c Moor b Tiripano 11
K. Williamson not out 68
R. Taylor not out 67
Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 36 overs) 166
Fall of wickets: 1-24 T. Latham,2-26 M. Guptill
Did not bat: H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Chinouya 9 - 2 - 45 - 1(w-2)
D. Tiripano 6 - 1 - 14 - 1(w-1)
C. Chibhabha 3 - 0 - 22 - 0
G. Cremer 11 - 0 - 59 - 0
J. Nyumbu 7 - 0 - 22 - 0
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Target: 387 runs)
T. Mawoyo lbw b Boult 35
C. Chibhabha c Guptill b Wagner 21
S. Raza lbw b Southee 0
D. Tiripano not out 0
Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2
Total (for 3 wickets, 25.2 overs) 58
Fall of wickets: 1-45 C. Chibhabha,2-58 T. Mawoyo,3-58 S. Raza
To bat: C. Ervine, P. Masvaure, S. Williams, P. Moor, G. Cremer, J. Nyumbu, M. Chinouya
Bowling
T. Southee 6.2 - 3 - 18 - 1
T. Boult 6 - 2 - 11 - 1
N. Wagner 8 - 3 - 21 - 1
M. Santner 5 - 2 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: David Boon