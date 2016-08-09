Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe New Zealand 1st innings 582 for 4 decl (T. Latham 136, R. Taylor 124no, K. Williamson 113, M. Guptill 87, B. Watling 83no) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 305-6) T. Mawoyo b Southee 26 C. Chibhabha c Williamson b Santner 60 S. Raza c Williamson b Wagner 3 C. Ervine c Wagner b Sodhi 146 P. Masvaure b Santner 2 S. Williams lbw b Sodhi 16 P. Moor c Guptill b Sodhi 71 G. Cremer lbw b Boult 8 D. Tiripano lbw b Wagner 3 J. Nyumbu c Santner b Sodhi 8 M. Chinouya not out 0 Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-1) 19 Total (all out, 143.4 overs) 362 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Mawoyo,2-83 S. Raza,3-107 C. Chibhabha,4-115 P. Masvaure,5-147 S. Williams,6-295 P. Moor,7-319 G. Cremer,8-327 D. Tiripano,9-352 J. Nyumbu,10-362 C. Ervine Bowling T. Southee 28 - 14 - 73 - 1 T. Boult 27 - 13 - 45 - 1 M. Santner 35 - 8 - 105 - 2 N. Wagner 31 - 8 - 61 - 2(nb-1) I. Sodhi 21.4 - 9 - 60 - 4 M. Guptill 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings M. Guptill c Nyumbu b Chinouya 13 T. Latham c Moor b Tiripano 11 K. Williamson not out 68 R. Taylor not out 67 Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 36 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-24 T. Latham,2-26 M. Guptill Did not bat: H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Chinouya 9 - 2 - 45 - 1(w-2) D. Tiripano 6 - 1 - 14 - 1(w-1) C. Chibhabha 3 - 0 - 22 - 0 G. Cremer 11 - 0 - 59 - 0 J. Nyumbu 7 - 0 - 22 - 0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Target: 387 runs) T. Mawoyo lbw b Boult 35 C. Chibhabha c Guptill b Wagner 21 S. Raza lbw b Southee 0 D. Tiripano not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (for 3 wickets, 25.2 overs) 58 Fall of wickets: 1-45 C. Chibhabha,2-58 T. Mawoyo,3-58 S. Raza To bat: C. Ervine, P. Masvaure, S. Williams, P. Moor, G. Cremer, J. Nyumbu, M. Chinouya Bowling T. Southee 6.2 - 3 - 18 - 1 T. Boult 6 - 2 - 11 - 1 N. Wagner 8 - 3 - 21 - 1 M. Santner 5 - 2 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: David Boon