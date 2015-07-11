July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between England and Australia on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales England 1st innings 430 (J. Root 134, M. Ali 77, G. Ballance 61, B. Stokes 52; M. Starc 5-114) Australia 1st innings 308 (C. Rogers 95) England 2nd innings 289 (I. Bell 60, J. Root 60; N. Lyon 4-75) Australia 2nd innings (Target: 412 runs) C. Rogers c Bell b Broad 10 D. Warner lbw b Ali 52 S. Smith c Bell b Broad 33 M. Clarke c Stokes b Broad 4 A. Voges c Buttler b Wood 1 S. Watson lbw b Wood 19 B. Haddin c Cook b Ali 7 M. Johnson c Lyth b Root 77 M. Starc c Lyth b Root 17 J. Hazlewood c Root b Ali 14 N. Lyon not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1) 8 Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-19 C. Rogers,2-97 D. Warner,3-101 S. Smith,4-106 M. Clarke,5-106 A. Voges,6-122 B. Haddin,7-151 S. Watson,8-223 M. Starc,9-242 M. Johnson,10-242 J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 12 - 3 - 33 - 0 S. Broad 14 - 3 - 39 - 3 M. Ali 16.3 - 4 - 59 - 3 B. Stokes 8 - 2 - 23 - 0 M. Wood 14 - 4 - 53 - 2(nb-1) J. Root 6 - 1 - 28 - 2 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 169 runs