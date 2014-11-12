UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c H. Masakadza b Raza 109 I. Kayes c sub b H. Masakadza 130 M. Haque not out 46 M. Mahmudullah not out 5 Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-6) 13 Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-224 T. Iqbal,2-272 I. Kayes To bat: S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Hom, T. Islam, S. Islam, R. Hossain, J. Hossain Bowling T. Panyangara 14 - 1 - 46 - 0 E. Chigumbura 10 - 3 - 29 - 0(w-4) S. Masakadza 15 - 3 - 50 - 0(w-2) N. M'shangwe 25 - 3 - 85 - 0 S. Raza 21 - 0 - 74 - 1 B. Chari 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 H. Masakadza 3 - 1 - 3 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Referee: Chris Broad
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams