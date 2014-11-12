UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Nov 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings 566 for 3 decl (A. Shehzad 176, Misbah-ul-Haq 102no, Y. Khan 100no, M. Hafeez 96, A. Ali 87) New Zealand 1st innings 262 (T. Latham 103; R. Ali 4-22) Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez not out 101 Az. Ali lbw b Sodhi 23 Y. Khan lbw b Sodhi 28 A. Shehzad not out 13 Extras (b-6 lb-2 w-2) 10 Total (for 2 wickets declared, 39.2 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-69 Az. Ali,2-139 Y. Khan Did not bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan Bowling T. Boult 7 - 2 - 25 - 0(w-2) T. Southee 9 - 0 - 33 - 0 I. Sodhi 13 - 1 - 66 - 2 C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 11 - 0 M. Craig 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 B. McCullum 0.2 - 0 - 3 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 480 runs) T. Latham c Shah b Babar 20 B. McCullum lbw b Shah 39 K. Williamson st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 23 R. Taylor lbw b Shah 8 C. Anderson lbw b I. Khan 23 J. Neesham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 0 B. Watling b R. Ali 0 M. Craig not out 27 T. Southee b Babar 5 I. Sodhi not out 27 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 8 wickets, 54 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-57 T. Latham,2-61 B. McCullum,3-69 R. Taylor,4-111 K. Williamson,5-112 J. Neesham,6-112 B. Watling,7-121 C. Anderson,8-138 T. Southee To bat: T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 9 - 1 - 38 - 2 I. Khan 7 - 0 - 34 - 1 Z. Babar 18 - 6 - 30 - 2 Y. Shah 13 - 1 - 49 - 2 M. Hafeez 7 - 0 - 21 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Andy Pycroft
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams