June 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Monday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Bumrah b Sran 9 C. Chibhabha lbw b Kulkarni 21 P. Moor lbw b Sran 1 V. Sibanda c Jadhav b Chahal 53 S. Raza c Jadhav b Chahal 16 E. Chigumbura lbw b Chahal 0 R. Mutumbami c Dhoni b Bumrah 2 G. Cremer not out 7 T. Chatara b Kulkarni 2 T. Muzarabani lbw b A. Patel 5 S. Williams absent injured Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-5) 10 Total (all out, 34.3 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-19 H. Masakadza,2-21 P. Moor,3-39 C. Chibhabha,4-106 S. Raza,5-106 E. Chigumbura,6-107 V. Sibanda,7-112 R. Mutumbami,8-115 T. Chatara,9-126 T. Muzarabani Bowling B. Sran 6 - 1 - 17 - 2(w-1) D. Kulkarni 9 - 1 - 31 - 2 J. Bumrah 6 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-3) A. Patel 7.3 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-1) Y. Chahal 6 - 2 - 25 - 3(nb-1) India Innings L. Rahul b Chibhabha 33 K. Nair lbw b Raza 39 A. Rayudu not out 41 M. Pandey not out 4 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-9) 12 Total (for 2 wickets, 26.5 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-58 L. Rahul,2-125 K. Nair Did not bat: K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Chatara 8 - 1 - 40 - 0 T. Muzarabani 3 - 1 - 13 - 0 C. Chibhabha 9 - 1 - 31 - 1 G. Cremer 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 E. Chigumbura 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Raza 1.5 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Langton Rusere TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 8 wickets