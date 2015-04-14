April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Tuesday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England 1st innings (Overnight: 341-5) A. Cook b Roach 11 J. Trott c Da. Bravo b Taylor 0 G. Ballance c Da. Bravo b Holder 10 I. Bell c Ramdin b Roach 143 J. Root b Taylor 83 B. Stokes c Holder b Taylor 79 J. Tredwell c Da. Bravo b Holder 8 J. Buttler c Ramdin b Roach 0 C. Jordan not out 21 S. Broad c Blackwood b Roach 0 J. Anderson c Holder b Samuels 20 Extras (b-7 lb-3 nb-6 w-8) 24 Total (all out, 110.4 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-1 J. Trott,2-22 A. Cook,3-34 G. Ballance,4-211 J. Root,5-341 I. Bell,6-357 B. Stokes,7-357 J. Tredwell,8-361 J. Buttler,9-361 S. Broad,10-399 J. Anderson Bowling J. Taylor 20 - 4 - 90 - 3(nb-1 w-1) K. Roach 29 - 6 - 94 - 4(nb-3 w-2) J. Holder 25 - 11 - 69 - 2(nb-2 w-1) S. Benn 26 - 3 - 85 - 0 M. Samuels 10.4 - 0 - 51 - 1 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Jordan b Tredwell 39 De. Smith c Buttler b Anderson 11 Da. Bravo c Buttler b Jordan 10 M. Samuels c Buttler b Broad 33 S. Chanderpaul not out 29 J. Blackwood not out 30 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 66 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-19 De. Smith,2-42 Da. Bravo,3-89 M. Samuels,4-99 K. Brathwaite To bat: D. Ramdin, J. Holder, J. Taylor, K. Roach, S. Benn Bowling J. Anderson 13 - 8 - 24 - 1 S. Broad 15 - 1 - 46 - 1 C. Jordan 13 - 4 - 29 - 1 B. Stokes 10 - 2 - 32 - 0(nb-1) J. Tredwell 15 - 7 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft